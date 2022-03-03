Mum wins award for healthy coffee brand

Misha (centre) at the awards with her two best friends and fellow radiographers (left to right) Rakhee Nakrani and Drusha Wallis. - Credit: Misha Barling

A radiographer has won an award for her healthy coffee brand, Bondi Coffee.

Misha Barling, 41, was awarded Business Start Up of the Year at the Signature Business Awards at The International Convention Centre in Birmingham last month.

The mother-of-one, who lives in Wickford, in 2002 initially joined Barking, Havering, Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), which runs hospitals in Romford and Goodmayes.

She currently works part-time as a mammographer at King George Hospital.

Forming the idea for the brand in 2017, Misha was inspired by the experience of having her now six-year-old son Joshua.

She had lived in Geelong, Australia in 2010 for around two years, travelling the country with her now-husband Benjamin Barling.

Misha said after the birth of her son, she “got stuck in a bit of a rut” and often felt tired.

She said: “I just didn’t feel like myself. I wanted to be active, out and about, and my husband inspired me to make small changes.

“I love coffee but I was drinking so much of it and I wanted a healthier version – there's loads of healthy teas but I couldn’t find a healthy coffee.”

Misha claimed her coffees are healthier because they include vitamins and superfoods such as spirulina, ginseng and green tea extract.

The 41-year-old said she manages to juggle, work, business and family life thanks to the support of her husband and parents.