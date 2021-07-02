News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

Santander 'to close' Harold Hill and Dagenham branches

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 7:42 AM July 2, 2021    Updated: 8:03 AM July 2, 2021
Santander

Letchworth's Santander brance is one of more than 100 set for closure this summer - Credit: Casey Gutteridge

Santander is set to close its branches in Harold Hill and Dagenham, as well as others in London - according to reports. 

It has been widely reported this morning (Friday, July 2) that the bank will close 75 high street outlets, having previously confirmed 111 would shut before the end of summer. 

The news follows yesterday’s report that fashion retailer GAP was also shutting all shops in favour of trading online only.

Santander has said 452 will remain open. Those closing will be within three miles of another branch.

London Santander branch closures include:

  • Bethnal Green, Bethnal Green Road,
  • Chelsea, Chelsea Kings Road,
  • Chingford, Chingford Old Church Road,
  • Dagenham, Heathway, 
  • Hanover Square
  • Harold Hill, Farnham Road
  • High Holborn,
  • Hounslow, Bath Road,
  • London Bridge, Southwark Street,
  • Mill Hill, Broadway, 
  • Moorgate,
  • Norbury, London Road,
  • Putney, High Street,
  • Shepherds Bush,
  • South Harrow, Northolt Road,
  • Southgate, Chase Side, 
  • Surbiton, Victoria Road,
  • Twickenham, King Street,
  • Upper Edmonton, Fore Street
  • Wembley, Preston Road

You may also want to watch:

A statement from Adam Bishop at Santander read: “Branch usage by customers has fallen considerably over recent years so we have made the difficult decision to consolidate our presence in areas where we have multiple branches relatively close together.” 

Customers with concerns are advised to call a helpline: 0800 085 0879.
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Romford man claims to have lost job after grabbing Chris Whitty in video
  2. 2 Police attend Romford burglary and discover cannabis farm
  3. 3 Hornchurch stabbing victim in 'serious' but not life-threatening condition
  1. 4 Thai restaurant Giggling Squid to open in Hornchurch
  2. 5 Tenants of ACM-clad blocks fear being trapped by faulty doors in fire
  3. 6 Is your local Turkish restaurant on this 'best in Britain' semi-final list?
  4. 7 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed across east London in June?
  5. 8 Rainham foods distribution factory set to open later this year
  6. 9 Multi-million pound extension unveiled at Romford secondary school
  7. 10 Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car park stabbing
East London News
Romford News
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding in Havering and Dagenham as "tornado" hits Barking

London Weather | Video

Severe flooding in Havering and Dagenham as "tornado" hits Barking

Michael Adkins

Author Picture Icon
Gidea Park Station. Picture: Google Maps

Man pronounced dead at Gidea Park station

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford

Travel

Disruptions to your journey by car and train in Romford and beyond

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Traffic measure causing trouble in Hornchurch

New traffic measure in Hornchurch slammed as 'a complete joke'

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon