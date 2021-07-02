Santander 'to close' Harold Hill and Dagenham branches
- Credit: Casey Gutteridge
Santander is set to close its branches in Harold Hill and Dagenham, as well as others in London - according to reports.
It has been widely reported this morning (Friday, July 2) that the bank will close 75 high street outlets, having previously confirmed 111 would shut before the end of summer.
The news follows yesterday’s report that fashion retailer GAP was also shutting all shops in favour of trading online only.
Santander has said 452 will remain open. Those closing will be within three miles of another branch.
London Santander branch closures include:
- Bethnal Green, Bethnal Green Road,
- Chelsea, Chelsea Kings Road,
- Chingford, Chingford Old Church Road,
- Dagenham, Heathway,
- Hanover Square
- Harold Hill, Farnham Road
- High Holborn,
- Hounslow, Bath Road,
- London Bridge, Southwark Street,
- Mill Hill, Broadway,
- Moorgate,
- Norbury, London Road,
- Putney, High Street,
- Shepherds Bush,
- South Harrow, Northolt Road,
- Southgate, Chase Side,
- Surbiton, Victoria Road,
- Twickenham, King Street,
- Upper Edmonton, Fore Street
- Wembley, Preston Road
A statement from Adam Bishop at Santander read: “Branch usage by customers has fallen considerably over recent years so we have made the difficult decision to consolidate our presence in areas where we have multiple branches relatively close together.”
Customers with concerns are advised to call a helpline: 0800 085 0879.
