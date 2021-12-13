Estate agents supports charities with 12 days of giving scheme
- Credit: Beresford Property Group
An estate agents has vowed to support 12 charities throughout December.
Beresfords Property Group will reveal via a digital calendar on its website, from tomorrow (December 14), the chosen charity of the day and the reason why it was selected.
During the 12 days of giving initiative, it aims to help a variety of different causes by providing much-needed items, cash donations or volunteering.
So far the agency has helped Harold Hill Foodbank, Mind and Havens Hospice.
Marketing executive Lizzy Drewett said: “Giving back and getting involved with the community is really important to Beresfords as a company.
“We aim to support as many causes as possible throughout the year, but we thought that it would be a really nice idea to do something during the Christmas period that would help more than just one charity.
“Our involvement has included volunteering, monetary donations as well as physical gifts and items requested by the charities.”
