TOWIE stars and West Ham footballer attend Upminster health centre's launch

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:30 AM May 20, 2022
James Loke and Jag Chima

The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) star James Loke with Be Superhuman founder and owner Jag Chima - Credit: Be Superhuman

An Upminster health clinic held a star-studded launch event with celebrities including reality TV star James Loke and West Ham footballer Aji Alese.  

Be Superhuman on Corbets Tey Road opened in February this year, but its official launch was held Monday (May 16), marking the clinic being “fully functional”, said owner Jag Chima.  

Be Superhuman

West Ham United’s Aji Alese with Jag Chima - Credit: Be Superhuman

The launch also signalled the arrival of an IV drip service, which is now available to book, and Jag said people from across the UK attended the event.  

It comes as the 43-year-old opened the doors to his second clinic in Buckhurst Hill last week.  

Be Superhuman

Lots of people from across the UK attended Be Superhuman's launch in Upminster - Credit: Be Superhuman

He said: “It was great and we had lots of stars that stopped by as well as the mayor [John Mylod] gracing us with his presence.  

“We also had our superstar clients, some of whom have got cancer and have been using our facility to feel great.”  

Be Superhuman

Former Mayor of Havering John Mylod with Jag Chima - Credit: Be Superhuman

Celebrities who attended include The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) star James Loke and Danielle Armstrong, West Ham United’s Aji Alese and grime artist Suspect OTB.  

Danielle Armstrong and Jag Chima

The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) star Danielle Armstrong with Jag Chima - Credit: Be Superhuman

Jag said the centre is doing “fantastically well”, which has given him the “confidence” to open more branches, a plan he hopes to fulfil within the next six months.  



