TOWIE stars and West Ham footballer attend Upminster health centre's launch
- Credit: Be Superhuman
An Upminster health clinic held a star-studded launch event with celebrities including reality TV star James Loke and West Ham footballer Aji Alese.
Be Superhuman on Corbets Tey Road opened in February this year, but its official launch was held Monday (May 16), marking the clinic being “fully functional”, said owner Jag Chima.
The launch also signalled the arrival of an IV drip service, which is now available to book, and Jag said people from across the UK attended the event.
It comes as the 43-year-old opened the doors to his second clinic in Buckhurst Hill last week.
He said: “It was great and we had lots of stars that stopped by as well as the mayor [John Mylod] gracing us with his presence.
“We also had our superstar clients, some of whom have got cancer and have been using our facility to feel great.”
Celebrities who attended include The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) star James Loke and Danielle Armstrong, West Ham United’s Aji Alese and grime artist Suspect OTB.
Jag said the centre is doing “fantastically well”, which has given him the “confidence” to open more branches, a plan he hopes to fulfil within the next six months.