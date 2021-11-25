Hornchurch baby classes named 'best in Romford'
- Credit: Emma Theophil
A Harold Hill mother's baby classes have been named the best pregnancy support service in Romford by a website dedicated to parents.
Basking Babies Hornchurch, owned by Emma Theophil, was named the 2021 best pre/post-natal support service by the Mum’s Guide to Romford.
Having only taken over the franchise in 2020, mum-of-four Emma said she feels “honoured” to have been chosen as the winner.
Classes provided by Emma include pregnancy relaxation, baby massage, baby yoga and baby reflexology.
The 35-year-old said she has “always strived to create a space where parents feel really supported and empowered."
She added: “This award has made me feel that I am on the right path and doing what I set out to do.”
Emma, who has home schooled her kids - aged four to 15 - for the past six years, said the business aligns with everything she is passionate about.
She describes the group as a “really supportive, non-judgemental and empowering place” to learn baby techniques while surrounded by like-minded mums.
In the new year Emma hopes to open baby yoga for crawling babies, expanding on the current nine-month-old limit.
Classes for dads are also available.