Hornchurch baby classes named 'best in Romford'

From left to right: Emma, Nisha, Jasmine, Amy and Emma. - Credit: Emma Theophil

A Harold Hill mother's baby classes have been named the best pregnancy support service in Romford by a website dedicated to parents.

Basking Babies Hornchurch, owned by Emma Theophil, was named the 2021 best pre/post-natal support service by the Mum’s Guide to Romford.

Having only taken over the franchise in 2020, mum-of-four Emma said she feels “honoured” to have been chosen as the winner.

Classes provided by Emma include pregnancy relaxation, baby massage, baby yoga and baby reflexology.

The 35-year-old said she has “always strived to create a space where parents feel really supported and empowered."

She added: “This award has made me feel that I am on the right path and doing what I set out to do.”

From left to right: Amy and Wendy at the Basking Babies Hornchurch yoga class. - Credit: Emma Theophil

Emma, who has home schooled her kids - aged four to 15 - for the past six years, said the business aligns with everything she is passionate about.

She describes the group as a “really supportive, non-judgemental and empowering place” to learn baby techniques while surrounded by like-minded mums.

In the new year Emma hopes to open baby yoga for crawling babies, expanding on the current nine-month-old limit.

Classes for dads are also available.



