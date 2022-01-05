News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford nightclub hosts themed night to celebrate New Year 2022

Published: 3:30 PM January 5, 2022
At midnight confetti and glitter rained down on clubbers who celebrated New Year 2022 at Atik in Romford. - Credit: Kaspar Brewer

A nightclub in Romford welcomed in the new year by hosting a luxury themed night called Utopia.  

Atik, in South Street, counted in 2022 with resident DJ’s Richie Don, Colin Russell, DJ Brighty and Schpunk’s DJ Matt providing the soundtrack for the night’s celebrations. 

Partygoers queue up outside Atik in South Street, Romford. - Credit: Kaspar Brewer

Manager of Atik, Paul Banner, said: “Our crowd loved every minute and as soon as the doors opened at 9pm it was clear our revellers were ready to celebrate in style.”  

Speaking of the pandemic’s impact on the hospitality sector, Paul said 2021 was a “challenge”, but added that it was “great to see” guests make the most of Atik’s “unique annual showcase even with the additional Covid passports”.  

The Utopia themed night was subject to strict safety entry procedures - Credit: Kaspar Brewer

Ahead of 2022, an audio countdown began and at midnight Big Ben’s chime rang throughout the venue.  

A lightshow and carbon dioxide cannons, which fired 20kg of confetti and glitter, marked the beginning of the new year.  

Paul added: “We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone that joined us an incredible new year and thank you all for your support.”  

