Romford nightclub hosts themed night to celebrate New Year 2022
- Credit: Kaspar Brewer
A nightclub in Romford welcomed in the new year by hosting a luxury themed night called Utopia.
Atik, in South Street, counted in 2022 with resident DJ’s Richie Don, Colin Russell, DJ Brighty and Schpunk’s DJ Matt providing the soundtrack for the night’s celebrations.
Manager of Atik, Paul Banner, said: “Our crowd loved every minute and as soon as the doors opened at 9pm it was clear our revellers were ready to celebrate in style.”
Speaking of the pandemic’s impact on the hospitality sector, Paul said 2021 was a “challenge”, but added that it was “great to see” guests make the most of Atik’s “unique annual showcase even with the additional Covid passports”.
Ahead of 2022, an audio countdown began and at midnight Big Ben’s chime rang throughout the venue.
A lightshow and carbon dioxide cannons, which fired 20kg of confetti and glitter, marked the beginning of the new year.
Paul added: “We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone that joined us an incredible new year and thank you all for your support.”
Most Read
- 1 Guilty: East London criminals jailed in December 2021
- 2 Plans for new retail building in place of cottage at garden centre
- 3 'A born encourager': Tributes paid to retired teacher and bandmaster
- 4 Pensioner calls on council to clean 'muddy' road verge
- 5 New Year Honours: Hornchurch manager and former police officer awarded BEMs
- 6 Explained: New PCR test rules brought in as Omicron cases surge
- 7 New Year honour for Gidea Park Co-op store manager who lobbied parliament to protect colleagues
- 8 Seventeen babies arrived on Christmas Day at Queen's Hospital
- 9 2021 performance numbers at Queen's and King George Hospitals
- 10 'Children feel happy and confident': Romford nursery rated Good by Ofsted