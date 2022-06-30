The Aspen Tree pub could see its front beer garden improved if planning permission is granted - Credit: Google Maps

A Collier Row pub could see its front beer garden improved to “enhance the outdoor seating experience” if planning permission is granted.

The application was sent by Greene King and received by Havering Council on June 22.

It proposes making improvements to the Aspen Tree's front garden by installing a timber pergola, festoon lights, picket fence and welcome arch.

The application says a covered pergola is proposed on the east side of the pub, adjacent to the family dining area, and would be made in timber with a polycarbonate roof and decorated with festoon lighting.

“A new welcome arch (arbour) will be added to the Gobions Avenue frontage and a picket fence is proposed around part of the site boundary to give a sense of enclosure to the customer seating area,” the application notes.

CCTV would be installed to cover all external areas and additional planters and a light at the end of the garden are also suggested.

It adds that the proposed changes would “enhance the outdoor seating experience for customers”.

If permission is granted, work would begin in August and end in September.

A decision is expectec by August 17.

View the application using reference P1022.22.