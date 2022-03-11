Landlord's bid to demolish and rebuild Romford garages to 'tidy up' area

An application has been submitted to change the use of garages at the rear of of 622 Upper Brentwood Road in Romford. - Credit: Google Maps

"Dilapidated" Romford garages might be knocked down to make way for new buildings in a bid to "tidy up" the area.

An application to demolish garages at the back of 622 Upper Brentwood Road and erect new buildings there was received by Havering Council at the end of last month.

Currently the site is a mixture of workshop, garages and yard, according to a council spokesperson.

Applicant Colin Meister, a landlord, said he plans to use the new builds as storage for his tenants.

If approved, Colin said: "We will be tidying up the site and building two nice units to replace six garages and a workshop, with parking, and subject to building control, a gate to stop people coming up and down there."

Colin claimed the 50-year-old "dilapidated" garages need to be replaced by "buildings that are safe".

The floorplan for the new build shows two areas with separate entrances.

Development would begin in June and finish November.

In the proposed development site six car parking spaces exist, and would remain, but the plans also suggest creating four cycle spaces.

A decision is set to be made by April 25.

View the application using reference P0267.22