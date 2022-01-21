Aldi given nod to open at former Mothercare branch in Romford

The former Mothercare store in Rom Valley Way will be turned into an Aldi following the council granting planning permission. - Credit: Google Maps

Aldi has been given a green light to open at the former Mothercare site in Romford.

Plans to convert the Mothercare World in Rom Valley Way was granted permission by Havering Council, subject to conditions, in December.

The change of use from a retail store to a food shop has been accepted for a period of seven years.

Conditions include opening hours of between 8am and 10pm on Mondays to Saturdays and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

The council also said “insufficient information has been supplied” to judge how refuse and recycling will be managed on-site and so this detail must be provided before Aldi moves in.

Cycle storage must also be provided.

According to the application, development works aim to be completed in March this year.

This comes after an initial proposal was approved but then subject to a legal challenge, prompting these new but "materially similar" plans to be submitted.

View the application with reference P1882.21.