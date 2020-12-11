Shop Local: Business owners combine to create Upminster Virtual Christmas Market

Published: 7:00 AM December 11, 2020

Michelle Harris has set up the Upminster Virtual Christmas Market in a bid to help local businesses who may be struggling without the traditional markets. - Credit: Michelle Harris

In any normal year, Christmas markets would be one of the biggest opportunities for local businesses to enjoy prosperous sales.

With coronavirus all but thwarting that this year, two businesses owners have set up the Upminster Virtual Christmas Market in a bid to bring the traditional experience online.

As part of our Shop Local campaign, the Recorder caught up with co-founder Michelle Harris, who discussed the group’s success as well as ambitions for the future.

The virtual market Facebook group has only been in existence for a month, but already has more than 2,000 members.

It was set up by Michelle, owner of personalised poetry and gift shop Rhymes for Reasons, and her friend Nina Stiffel, owner of Harvey’s Handmade which sells bespoke wreaths.

You may also want to watch:

The pair wanted to help businesses “struggling to reach customers due to Covid-19". Michelle said the virtual market is “a daily hive of activity”.

She continued: “I know some local business can feel a bit isolated, especially when times are tough. The response has been really positive; people are pleased they are getting sales from it (the market) that they may not have had otherwise.”

Fellow business owner Nina Stiffel has created the thriving group with Michelle Harris. - Credit: Nina Stiffel

Such is the success of the Facebook group that she and Nina have expanded to Instagram where the page – Upminster Online Market – already has 1,000 followers.

In a bid to boost other local businesses, the pair have allowed fellow owners to take over the Instagram account for the day.

This effective use of social media is due in part to Michelle’s history of working in the field. She aims – particularly in the new year – to use her expertise to help local businesses improve their online presence.

For now, she and Nina are focusing on the run-up to Christmas, with Michelle admitting she was “surprised” by the number of small businesses in the area.

Despite being busy, Michelle’s approach to welcoming new businesses remains the same - “the more the merrier!”

Though ostensibly a Christmas Market, Michelle wants to continue building this local business community next year through organising networking events.

For more information, visit Upminster Virtual Christmas Market on Facebook or Upminster Online Market on Instagram.







