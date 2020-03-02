Search

Hornchurch buses on diversion after cyclist injured in car crash

PUBLISHED: 10:51 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 02 March 2020

A collision has caused buses to be diverted on Abbs Cross Lane. Picture: Google

A collision between a cyclist and car at around 8.15am this morning (March 2) has caused a number of bus diversions in Hornchurch.

All buses on routes 165, 365 and 372 are on diversion, missing all stops between Abbs Cross Gardens and Abbs Cross Academy/Elm Parade due to the collision.

Route 165 is also missing the stops between Billet Lane and Suttons Avenue.

The cyclist suffered injuries but none are thought to be life-threatening.

The London Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

