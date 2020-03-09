Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

PUBLISHED: 17:30 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 09 March 2020

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Dilip Patel

A Hornchurch bus stop has been shattered for the third time, after a bus crashed into it.

A councillor has suggested the stop outside Best Sellers is too close to the road, meaning the bus easily collided with the shelter.

A further bus stop in Collier Row in Hainault Road has also been destroyed by what could be the same problem, for a second time.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Dilip Patel, who owns Collier News in front of bus stop, said: 'The canopy is right on the edge of the pavement and the buses swing in, I have been hoping someone in TfL [Transport for London] would address it, it's too close to the pavement.'

Tom Cunnington, head of bus business development at TfL, said: 'We were concerned to learn of these two collisions with bus shelters in Havering last week. Thankfully there were no injuries at either incident.

'We will carry out an investigation to understand what happened and we will look to see if there are any further measures that can be put in place to prevent similar incidents occurring in future.

'There have been two previous similar incidents at the stop in Hornchurch Town Centre, involving buses operated by Stagecoach, and work is underway to re-position the shelter further from the road.'

Most Read

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Gidea Park’s Squirrels Heath Junior School launches biodome with plants and weather station

George Clarke helping pupils at Squirrels Heath Junior School plant herbs in their new biodome. Picture: Ken Mears

Hornchurch care home closed after health inspectors find evidence of ‘financial abuse’ of dementia sufferers

Alton House in Hornchurch has closed after health inspectors raised fears patients were vulnerable to abuse and harm. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Gidea Park’s Squirrels Heath Junior School launches biodome with plants and weather station

George Clarke helping pupils at Squirrels Heath Junior School plant herbs in their new biodome. Picture: Ken Mears

Hornchurch care home closed after health inspectors find evidence of ‘financial abuse’ of dementia sufferers

Alton House in Hornchurch has closed after health inspectors raised fears patients were vulnerable to abuse and harm. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers striker Quigley joins Billericay Town on loan

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Unlucky West Ham count the cost of missed chances at Arsenal

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) celebrates with team-mates after his side's first goal of the game is re-allowed through VAR during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Brundle praises ‘togetherness’ after scoring winner against Aldershot

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

McGrath hails Lawrence as Essex head off on pre-season camp

Dan Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel
Drive 24