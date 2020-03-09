Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel Dilip Patel

A Hornchurch bus stop has been shattered for the third time, after a bus crashed into it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A councillor has suggested the stop outside Best Sellers is too close to the road, meaning the bus easily collided with the shelter.

A further bus stop in Collier Row in Hainault Road has also been destroyed by what could be the same problem, for a second time.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Dilip Patel, who owns Collier News in front of bus stop, said: 'The canopy is right on the edge of the pavement and the buses swing in, I have been hoping someone in TfL [Transport for London] would address it, it's too close to the pavement.'

Tom Cunnington, head of bus business development at TfL, said: 'We were concerned to learn of these two collisions with bus shelters in Havering last week. Thankfully there were no injuries at either incident.

'We will carry out an investigation to understand what happened and we will look to see if there are any further measures that can be put in place to prevent similar incidents occurring in future.

'There have been two previous similar incidents at the stop in Hornchurch Town Centre, involving buses operated by Stagecoach, and work is underway to re-position the shelter further from the road.'