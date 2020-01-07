Bus route 497 connecting Harold Wood and Harold Hill to start later this month

A new bus route connecting Harold Wood and Harold Hill will launch in less than three weeks' time.

From Saturday, January 25, the new route 497 bus will be introduced between Harold Wood Station and Hilldene Avenue in Harold Hill.

Buses will run via St Clements Avenue, Gallow's Corner Tesco, Ashton Road, Faringdon Avenue, Chatteris Avenue and Hilldene Avenue.

First buses depart Harold Hill, Hilldene Avenue at 5.40am (6.40am on Sundays) and Harold Wood Station at 6.00am (7.00am on Sundays).

Last buses depart Harold Hill, Hilldene Avenue at 11.40pm and Harold Wood Station at midnight.

The new bus route is part of seven new bus routes being introduced by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and TfL for residents across outer London.

The launch follows a two-month consultation back in 2017.

On St Clements Avenue, Lister Avenue and Chatteris Avenue the route will operate on a hail and ride basis and on these roads, the buses will stop to pick up and set down only when the driver feels it is safe to do so.