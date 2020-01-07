Search

Advanced search

Bus route 497 connecting Harold Wood and Harold Hill to start later this month

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 January 2020

Bus route 497 will connect Harold Wood to Harold Hill. Picture: TfL

Bus route 497 will connect Harold Wood to Harold Hill. Picture: TfL

TfL

A new bus route connecting Harold Wood and Harold Hill will launch in less than three weeks' time.

From Saturday, January 25, the new route 497 bus will be introduced between Harold Wood Station and Hilldene Avenue in Harold Hill.

Buses will run via St Clements Avenue, Gallow's Corner Tesco, Ashton Road, Faringdon Avenue, Chatteris Avenue and Hilldene Avenue.

You may also want to watch:

First buses depart Harold Hill, Hilldene Avenue at 5.40am (6.40am on Sundays) and Harold Wood Station at 6.00am (7.00am on Sundays).

Last buses depart Harold Hill, Hilldene Avenue at 11.40pm and Harold Wood Station at midnight.

The new bus route is part of seven new bus routes being introduced by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and TfL for residents across outer London.

The launch follows a two-month consultation back in 2017.

On St Clements Avenue, Lister Avenue and Chatteris Avenue the route will operate on a hail and ride basis and on these roads, the buses will stop to pick up and set down only when the driver feels it is safe to do so.

Most Read

Romford man, 29, dies in crash near Gallows Corner on New Year’s Day

A man from Romford was killed after the car he was driving crashed into a tree on the A12 in the early hours of New Year's Day. Picture: Met Police

Collier’s Row first bar proves to be a hit

RM5 Lounge, Collier Row's first bar is proving a hit in the community. Picture: John Beard.

Woman taken to hospital as priority after bus crashes with car in Romford

A bus and car crashed in Main Road, Romford on Tuesday, January 7. Picture: Kieran Taylor

Romford manager Tamplin makes more signings

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Rest in peace Harry: Rainham’s beloved town crier dies aged 90

Town crier Harry Matthews at a Remembrance event in Havering-atte-Bower in 2018. Picture: Havering Council

Most Read

Romford man, 29, dies in crash near Gallows Corner on New Year’s Day

A man from Romford was killed after the car he was driving crashed into a tree on the A12 in the early hours of New Year's Day. Picture: Met Police

Collier’s Row first bar proves to be a hit

RM5 Lounge, Collier Row's first bar is proving a hit in the community. Picture: John Beard.

Woman taken to hospital as priority after bus crashes with car in Romford

A bus and car crashed in Main Road, Romford on Tuesday, January 7. Picture: Kieran Taylor

Romford manager Tamplin makes more signings

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Rest in peace Harry: Rainham’s beloved town crier dies aged 90

Town crier Harry Matthews at a Remembrance event in Havering-atte-Bower in 2018. Picture: Havering Council

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice hockey: Mixed emotions for Raiders coach Pitchley

Romford Junior Raiders head coach Ben Pitchley looks on from the bench during their win over Cardiff (pic Nikki Day)

Brown didn’t apply for managerial vacancy ‘out of loyalty to Taylor’

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) speaks to Terry Harris (L) and Jody Brown at half-time during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

West Ham handed home tie against West Brom

West Ham United manager David Moyes celebrates after seeing his sides score their fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Bus route 497 connecting Harold Wood and Harold Hill to start later this month

Bus route 497 will connect Harold Wood to Harold Hill. Picture: TfL

Woman taken to hospital as priority after bus crashes with car in Romford

A bus and car crashed in Main Road, Romford on Tuesday, January 7. Picture: Kieran Taylor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists