Bus crashes into 60-year-old woman in Rainham

A bus collided with a woman in her sixties in Dagenham Road.

A bus has collided with a female pedestrian in Dagenham Road.

Her injures are not thoguht to be life-threatening.

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended the scene to treat a woman in her sixties suffering with a head injury.

The woman was taken by LAS to an east London hospital and her injuries are not life threatening.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, there have been no arrests and cordons and road closures were established.

It is reported by residents that she was air-lifted to an east London hospital.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting 4719/10MAR, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.