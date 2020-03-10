Search

Advanced search

Bus crashes into 60-year-old woman in Rainham

PUBLISHED: 17:10 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 10 March 2020

A bus collided with a woman in her sixties in Dagenham Road. Picture: Magdalena Hammond

A bus collided with a woman in her sixties in Dagenham Road. Picture: Magdalena Hammond

Magdalena Hammond

A bus has collided with a female pedestrian in Dagenham Road.

Her injures are not thoguht to be life-threatening. Picture: Magdalena HammondHer injures are not thoguht to be life-threatening. Picture: Magdalena Hammond

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended the scene to treat a woman in her sixties suffering with a head injury.

You may also want to watch:

The woman was taken by LAS to an east London hospital and her injuries are not life threatening.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, there have been no arrests and cordons and road closures were established.

It is reported by residents that she was air-lifted to an east London hospital. Picture: Magdalena HammondIt is reported by residents that she was air-lifted to an east London hospital. Picture: Magdalena Hammond

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting 4719/10MAR, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Hornchurch care home closed after health inspectors find evidence of ‘financial abuse’ of dementia sufferers

Alton House in Hornchurch has closed after health inspectors raised fears patients were vulnerable to abuse and harm. Picture: Google Maps

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Hornchurch care home closed after health inspectors find evidence of ‘financial abuse’ of dementia sufferers

Alton House in Hornchurch has closed after health inspectors raised fears patients were vulnerable to abuse and harm. Picture: Google Maps

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

What Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon had to say ahead of Fylde clash

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

WEST HAM BLOG: Wolves reality is West Ham’s dream

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Romain Saiss (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Leander Dendoncker during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

Zakuani unlikely to play for Daggers again this season and will have surgery on ankle

Gabriel Zakuani of Dagenham & Redbridge leaves the field with an ankle injury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Bus crashes into 60-year-old woman in Rainham

A bus collided with a woman in her sixties in Dagenham Road. Picture: Magdalena Hammond

Transport for London introduces ‘enhanced’ cleaning across Tube and bus network to reduce risk of coronavirus spread

Transport for London revealed it has introduced
Drive 24