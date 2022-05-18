There are traffic delays in both directions at Gidea Avenue following a bus crash on Main Road earlier today (May 18) - Credit: Contributed

As many as 15 people have been injured following a bus crash in Gidea Park this afternoon.

Police were called at 1.55pm today - Wednesday, May 18 - to reports of a bus in collision with a wall at Main Road.

TfL has since confirmed the crash involved a 174 service, which runs from Dagnam Park Square to Marsh Way in Dagenham.

Officers attending alongside the London Ambulance Service found that the bus had left the road and collided with a perimeter wall.

There are believed to be 10-15 casualties, whose injuries are not thought to be life threatening according to the Met.

Further updates are awaited.

Further information is awaited on the crash, which TfL has confirmed involves a 174 bus - Credit: Contributed

Cordons and closures remain in place as the AA report traffic delays in both directions at Gidea Avenue.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Buses are on diversion between Romford, Oldchurch Road/Rom Valley Way and Main Road/Upper Brentwood Road via Victoria Road, Heath Park Road, Brentwood Road and Upper Brentwood Road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken with police should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 4159/18MAY.