Burst water main closes Upminster road

A water main has burst at the junction of Hall Lane and Ingrebourne Gardens. Picture: Google Maps Archant

There are severe delays on an Upminster road while emergency works are carried out to fix a burst water main.

Hall Lane was closed to traffic at its junction with Ingrebourne Gardens today (Wednesday, January 15) as emergency repair crews from Essex and Suffolk Water attended.

The company tweeted: "We're carrying out an repair on #HallLane and we expect to have this completed and supplies restored by 6pm.

"Due to the location a road closure and diversion will be needed, and will be set up shortly.

"Apologies for the inconvenience."

Transport for London confirmed that the 248 bus route between Upminster and Romford would be starting and terminating at Upminster Station and not heading into Cranham.

The tweet read: "Routes 248 and 347 are disrupted due to council works on Hall Lane, Havering.

"Route 248 starts and terminates at Upminster Station.

"Route 347 towards Ockenden Station is unable to serve stops named The Fairway and Ingrebourne Gardens."

Heavy traffic is expected until works are completed.