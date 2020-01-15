Search

Advanced search

Burst water main closes Upminster road

PUBLISHED: 15:43 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 15 January 2020

A water main has burst at the junction of Hall Lane and Ingrebourne Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

A water main has burst at the junction of Hall Lane and Ingrebourne Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

There are severe delays on an Upminster road while emergency works are carried out to fix a burst water main.

Hall Lane was closed to traffic at its junction with Ingrebourne Gardens today (Wednesday, January 15) as emergency repair crews from Essex and Suffolk Water attended.

The company tweeted: "We're carrying out an repair on #HallLane and we expect to have this completed and supplies restored by 6pm.

"Due to the location a road closure and diversion will be needed, and will be set up shortly.

You may also want to watch:

"Apologies for the inconvenience."

Transport for London confirmed that the 248 bus route between Upminster and Romford would be starting and terminating at Upminster Station and not heading into Cranham.

The tweet read: "Routes 248 and 347 are disrupted due to council works on Hall Lane, Havering.

"Route 248 starts and terminates at Upminster Station.

"Route 347 towards Ockenden Station is unable to serve stops named The Fairway and Ingrebourne Gardens."

Heavy traffic is expected until works are completed.

Most Read

Fallen tree leaves thousands of Havering homes without power for half an hour

An archive image of a fallen tree on the A12. Picture: Steve Poston.

Gidea Park’s The Drill starts work on £265,000 refurbishment

Wayne Cunningham and Kimberley Fitzgibbon outside The Drill pub in Gidea Park. Picture: Matt Grayson

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright named as new joint-owner of Romford

Mark Wright in action during the 2019 Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Nigel French/PA)

Consultation opens on plans to create 22-place unit for autistic children at Upminster secondary school

Hall Mead School. Picture: Hall Mead

Rosewood Ladies club closes after 44 years in Havering

Helen and members of the Rosewood club. Picture: Helen Fisher

Most Read

Fallen tree leaves thousands of Havering homes without power for half an hour

An archive image of a fallen tree on the A12. Picture: Steve Poston.

Gidea Park’s The Drill starts work on £265,000 refurbishment

Wayne Cunningham and Kimberley Fitzgibbon outside The Drill pub in Gidea Park. Picture: Matt Grayson

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright named as new joint-owner of Romford

Mark Wright in action during the 2019 Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Nigel French/PA)

Consultation opens on plans to create 22-place unit for autistic children at Upminster secondary school

Hall Mead School. Picture: Hall Mead

Rosewood Ladies club closes after 44 years in Havering

Helen and members of the Rosewood club. Picture: Helen Fisher

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders Ayliffe disappointed to come away with no points and slip out of play-off spots

Raiders forward Brandon Ayliffe holds on a Swindon player (Pic: John Scott)

Romford sign experienced Football League defender Evina

Cedric Evina during his time a Doncaster Rovers (Pic: Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

West Ham’s hand stitch up is making VAR a farce

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (left) scores his sides first goal before VAR rules it as invalid during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

West Ham announce signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph has signed for West Ham. Picture: PA

Burst water main closes Upminster road

A water main has burst at the junction of Hall Lane and Ingrebourne Gardens. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists