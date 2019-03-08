Search

Burglars break into Upminster sheds stealing items worth thousands and late father’s beloved bikes

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:54 05 April 2019

Simon Pendreich, who had a love of cycling, died of motor neurone disease in 2012. His bikes were stolen from his son's shed at the weekend. Picture: Gillian Pendreich

Gillian Pendreich

Burglars went on a crime spree at the weekend, breaking into sheds that back onto a school field and stealing thousands of pounds worth of belongings and several “sentimental” bikes.

A number of residents around Upminster woke up on Mother’s Day, Sunday, March 31, to discover their sheds had been burgled the night before with several bikes stolen.

Gillian Pendreich’s son Simon, who lives by the back of Gaynes School, Brackendale Gardens, was shocked to find his four bikes were taken, which were given to him by his late father who had a love of cycling.

She said: “He [Gillian’s husband] joined The 40 Plus cycle club when he retired and cycled out to join them twice a week for many years at various venues all over Essex until he became ill with MND (Motor Neurone Disease) in 2012.

“He felt his life was over when he could no longer ride his beloved bikes.

“It’s upsetting to think that someone else has them now.”

Residents who were also burgled at the weekend include those living in Cranston Park Avenue, Park Drive and Argyle Gardens which are all near the back of the secondary school.

Tom Priest, 37, was helping his dad clear up his garage on Mother’s Day when they noticed the shed door was open.

When his dad later checked inside, he saw items included a lawn mower, drills and TVs were missing.

Tom said: “There was probably around £2,000 worth of items in that shed.

“My parents have lived there for about 40 years and nothing like that has ever really happened before so my dad was a bit gutted.

“From what I’ve heard, quite a few people living around that area have been burgled as well so in a sense it must have been a planned attack.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police have received nine separate reports of non-dwelling burglaries between March 30, 2019 and April 1, 2019 in the area around Cranston Park Avenue.

“The suspects have targeted sheds and garages forcing padlocks open in order to gain entry and steal the contents.

“There are ongoing police investigations regarding these incidents.

“The local Safer Neighbourhood Team are aware and will be conducting extra patrols in the area.”

