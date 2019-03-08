Search

Burglars break into Spanish home of four-year-old Isla Caton's family as she continues cancer treatment

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 August 2019

Isla Caton celebrating her birthday with family and friends before going to Spain for treatment.

The mum of four-year-old Isla Caton who is being treated for cancer abroad says she is "thankful" no one was hurt after their Spanish home was burgled.

Isla and her family, from Hornchurch, have spent the past year in Barcelona where she has been receiving specialist treatment for rare-form of cancer neuroblastoma.

But around 3am on Friday, August 9, burglars managed to damage the house's electric gate and broke in through the back door where they stole thousands of pounds worth of items including their mobility car, Isla's buggy, car seat and a laptop with all of their beloved family pictures.

"I was really annoyed at first when I just thought they stole the car but when I realised they had been in the house, that's what scared me", Nicola told the Recorder from Spain.

"I was in bed when they were creeping into our house, going through our stuff with the kids in the house and that's really scary.

"I'm just thankful and feel lucky that they came in and took what they wanted and left and no one was hurt."

A crowdfunding page has since been set up to help the family following the burglary and already almost £700 has been donated.

Nicola said: "I hate asking people for money, especially since we've been given so much help for Isla's treatment already but we're very grateful for everyone who's been so generous and kind.

"It just goes to show you even though we got burgled, there are still so many wonderful people out there who want to do what they can to help when they don't have to."

Thankfully, Isla is now in remission and the family hope to be back in the UK by Christmas.

In the New Year, they will then return to America for a vaccine to help prevent the neuroblastoma from coming back.

Nicola said: "It is a lovely place but it's not home so we're looking forward to coming back at the end of the year!"

To make a donation to the Just Giving page, visit here

