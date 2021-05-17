Woman 'repulsed and sick' after finding bug in Lidl yoghurt

Published: 10:21 AM May 17, 2021

A Hornchurch father is furious after his daughter found an insect in her lunch and was only offered a £5 voucher by the supermarket.

Lee Gilbert’s 26-year-old daughter bought the pack of eight raspberry yoghurts from her local Lidl in April, and only discovered the bug after feeling something crunchy in her mouth.

Although Lee complained to Lidl, he was unable to provide evidence of the original packaging as he had already thrown it away, and was subsequently offered a £5 voucher as an “offer of goodwill”.

He told this paper: “I just thought it was a cop-out.

“For me, the gift card is just not good enough, as she was quite repulsed and sick after finding the bug.

“They said they couldn’t do anything about it, but it’s their own-brand yoghurt.”

A spokesperson for Lidl said the supermarket “prides itself” on having thorough procedures in place to ensure products are high quality.

They added: “Therefore, we are disappointed that these expected high standards have not been met on this occasion.

“Following initial contact from the customer, the matter was escalated to our quality assurance team.

“Unfortunately, due to information regarding the product not being provided by the customer on request, we were unable to investigate further on this occasion.”