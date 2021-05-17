News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Woman 'repulsed and sick' after finding bug in Lidl yoghurt

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:21 AM May 17, 2021   
bug in yogurt

The bug was found in the teacher's yoghurt at lunchtime - Credit: Lee Gilbert

A Hornchurch father is furious after his daughter found an insect in her lunch and was only offered a £5 voucher by the supermarket. 

Lee Gilbert’s 26-year-old daughter bought the pack of eight raspberry yoghurts from her local Lidl in April, and only discovered the bug after feeling something crunchy in her mouth. 

bug

Lee Gilbert's family have not returned to Lidl since the incident - Credit: Lee Gilbert

Although Lee complained to Lidl, he was unable to provide evidence of the original packaging as he had already thrown it away, and was subsequently offered a £5 voucher as an “offer of goodwill”.

He told this paper: “I just thought it was a cop-out. 

“For me, the gift card is just not good enough, as she was quite repulsed and sick after finding the bug. 

“They said they couldn’t do anything about it, but it’s their own-brand yoghurt.”   

Yogurt

The insect was in a multi-pack of yoghurts from Hornchurch's Lidl supermarket - Credit: Lee Gilbert

A spokesperson for Lidl said the supermarket “prides itself” on having thorough procedures in place to ensure products are high quality. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Deadline looming to comment on Market Place development plans
  2. 2 Jailed: Dagenham car burglar after 100mph pursuit in Romford
  3. 3 Met officers used 'excessive force' during Romford fight
  1. 4 Man and two boys charged with murder of Daniel Laskos in Harold Wood
  2. 5 Heritage: Is it Romford or Rumford? You decide
  3. 6 Woman 'repulsed and sick' after finding bug in Lidl yoghurt
  4. 7 'No one deserves that': Neighbours 'traumatised' by triple stabbing
  5. 8 May 17: What can't open when Covid-19 lockdown rules ease?
  6. 9 Havering electoral wards face axe as borough is split into 20 areas
  7. 10 Harold Wood fatal stabbing victim named as police arrest three more people

They added: “Therefore, we are disappointed that these expected high standards have not been met on this occasion.  

“Following initial contact from the customer, the matter was escalated to our quality assurance team.  

“Unfortunately, due to information regarding the product not being provided by the customer on request, we were unable to investigate further on this occasion.” 

Hornchurch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Metropolitan Police played down concerns about dog thefts

Knife Crime

Arrests made after multiple stabbing in Havering

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
North Romford Community Centre in Collier Row

Coronavirus

New rapid testing sites open in Romford and Upminster

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Mark James Dale has been jailed for two and a half years

Serial child sex offender jailed after found with 14,000 indecent images

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Submitted

Knife Crime

One teenager dead in Harold Wood triple stabbing

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus