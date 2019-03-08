Buddy Holly tribute act to take centre stage at Queen's Theatre

Tribute artist Marc Robinson as 50s singer Buddy Holly. Picture: Entertainers entertainers.co.uk

Oh Boy, it'll soon be time to step back into the 50s with a tribute performance to an American singer songwriter at a beloved community venue.

Buddy Holly: A Legend Reborn, a show dedicated to celebrating the songs of Buddy Holly and the Crickets will be making its way to the Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, next month.

Marc Robinson will play the part of 50s singer Buddy Holly and hopes to show the audience a part of "popular music history" through his performance.

He said: "I have been performing as Buddy Holly for a long time.

"The show is constantly on tour with dates up and down the country. As far afield as Eastbourne and Arbroath.

"I'm really excited to be returning to Hornchurch on July 3, the show was there this time last year and the atmosphere was incredible."

Marc was approached by the owner of agency Entertainers Mike Taylor with the idea of putting together a show dedicated to the music of Buddy Holly.

He said: "With Entertainers, the show has been touring since 2010 and I've had the privilege to perform at some of the UK's biggest venues.

"I'm so glad I've turned my passion into a living."

The Buddy Holly tribute performer started out as a singer in a rock 'n' roll band, performing around the country.

Having grown up listening to the Peggy Sue singer's music, Marc insisted the band have a few Buddy tracks in their set.

Asked if he had always been a fan of his, Marc said: "I first heard Buddy's music when I was eight-years-old from a greatest hits album I found laying around our house.

"I rediscovered his music when I left school.

"So, I guess you could say that yes, I've always been a Buddy fan."

Marc continued a career performing rock 'n' roll, singing and playing rhythm guitar.

"If a particular type of music is your passion there isn't any need to go elsewhere.

"Rock 'n' roll is something I have always stuck with and providing people with great music is an honour.

After performing Buddy Holly tracks with his band, their sound was compared to that of the Crickets, the band which the singer put together.

Marc said: "People began to comment as to how much we sounded like the Crickets and, in particular, how much I looked and sounded like Buddy.

"Before you know it, on went the glasses, out came the Stratocaster and the act was conceived."

Talking about his favourite song of the artist's, Marc claimed he didn't have one.

"They are all exceptional in their own right. However, if the audience is reluctant to get up and dance, Rave On normally does the trick and is definitely a great one to perform."

The show will feature other hits such as That'll Be The Day, Oh Boy and Everyday.

The cast have recreated the songs on stage as close to the original music as possible.

Not Fade Away, written by Buddy and also made famous by the Rolling Stones, was recorded by the Crickets using a cardboard box instead of drums. This is how the cast perform the song live.

Similarly, the drums are replaced in the song Everyday by the drummer slapping his knees.

After a lengthy career as a performer, Marc considers performing at the "iconic" London Palladium as a highlight in his career.

He said: "There are so many great performers and productions that have been there, and it was always a desire of mine to get there.

"It's every artist's dream to perform at venues like this and to entertain the crowd there was so surreal."

When asked what is his favourite part of the act, Marc added: "Making people happy for a couple of hours whilst playing my favourite songs by my favourite artist.

"Buddy Holly is still an icon and a music legend gone too soon, so to carry on his legacy and making people smile is amazing."

Buddy Holly: A Legend Reborn will be performed at the Queen's Theatre on Wednesday, July 3, from 7.30pm.

