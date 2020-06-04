Search

Harold Park brothers take on marathon challenge to raise money for Black Lives Matter

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 04 June 2020

Brothers George, Keane, Ryan, Charlton and Robson Handley will be running a combined marathon in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Paul Handley

Paul Handley

Five brothers are set to run a marathon between them to raise money and awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement.

George, Keane, Ryan, Charlton and Robson Handley in training. Picture: Paul HandleyGeorge, Keane, Ryan, Charlton and Robson Handley in training. Picture: Paul Handley

The Handley siblings will be taking on a combined 26.2 miles around the Henderson Sports and Social Club near their home in Harold Park.

Eldest brother George, 16, said: “I wanted to do something to make a difference and raise awareness of racism.

“My family are supportive and when I said it to my friends, they thought it was a good idea.”

Keen cross country runner George will be taking on 17 or 18 miles of the marathon effort across several stints on Sunday, June 14.

The rest of the miles will be completed by fellow Coopers Coborn pupils Keane, 14, and 13-year-old Ryan, as well as nine-year-old Charlton, who attends Harold Court Primary School.

Even youngest brother Robson, two, will be taking part.

And George said that they have already passed their original £500 fundraising target in just one day.

“It’s been really good,” he said. “Anything we get now is just a bonus.”

He explained that he was inspired to take action after watching the Black Lives Matter protests on the news, adding: “I wanted to help out in some way.”

The protests, which began in America and have spread to other countries around the world, were sparked by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

A police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter after a video of him with his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck went viral and reignited anger over police killings of African Americans.

The Black Lives Matter movement was set up in 2013 following the death of another black American, Trayvon Martin, and has since expanded into a global organisation aiming to end racism against black people.

All money raised through the marathon run will be split between the George Floyd memorial fund and the Black Lives Matter charity.

To sponsor the Handleys, visit gofundme.com/f/run-for-justice-for-george-floyd

