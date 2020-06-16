Harold Park brothers run combined marathon for Black Lives Matter

George, Keane, Ryan, Charlton and Robson Handley ran a combined marathon. Picture: Paul Handley Paul Handley

Five young brothers have run a combined marathon to raise more than £2,000 for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Handley siblings - George, 16, Keane, 14, and 13-year-old Ryan, as well as younger brothers Charlton, nine, and two-year-old Robson - took on the challenge on Sunday, June 14.

They completed it in three hours and 55 minutes, running in two two-hour stints around the Henderson Sports and Social Club near their home in Harold Park.

Dad Paul said: “We’re very proud of our boys for taking positive action and standing up for such an important cause whilst also raising a fantastic amount of money for charity.

“We would also like to thank everyone who has supported the boys through donations and messages of encouragement.”

All money raised through the marathon run will be split between the George Floyd memorial fund and the Black Lives Matter charity.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/run-for-justice-for-george-floyd