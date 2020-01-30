Romford's Brookside Theatre launches theatre workshops taught by West End actors

Young theatre hopefuls will soon be able to learn from West End actors at Romford's community theatre.

Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road is launching its first set of musical theatre workshops this half term.

The classes which will run for three hours are part of the theatre's new performing arts academy.

Harri Sepple, assistant theatre manager, told the Recorder: "We absolutely delighted to be starting these musical theatre workshops here at the theatre in the heart of Romford.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for children in Havering to work with professional performers who have appeared in some of the biggest shows in the West End and to learn and perform a routine from a show at the end of the workshop."

Spaces are limited to 16 per workshop and are for 11 to 16-year-olds.

"The workshops are not only a great way for children to develop their performance skills and to have fun but they are also build confidence as well as helping the kids to understand working toward a joint goal and the importance of teamwork," said Harri.

"This coming half term marks the first of our workshops on Tuesday, February 18 and we are hoping to run more in the Easter and summer holidays if they prove to be popular.

"We are also currently working on opening our Musical Theatre Academy which will provide weekly classes for children as young as 3 up to 16 and would be keen to hear from any parents who would be interested in bringing their children along to the classes."

Visit brooksidetheatre.com to find out more.