Search

Advanced search

Romford's Brookside Theatre launches theatre workshops taught by West End actors

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 January 2020

Romford's Brookside Theatre launches theatre workshops. Picture: Jai Sepple

Romford's Brookside Theatre launches theatre workshops. Picture: Jai Sepple

Archant

Young theatre hopefuls will soon be able to learn from West End actors at Romford's community theatre.

Romford's Brookside Theatre launches theatre workshops. Picture: Jai SeppleRomford's Brookside Theatre launches theatre workshops. Picture: Jai Sepple

Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road is launching its first set of musical theatre workshops this half term.

The classes which will run for three hours are part of the theatre's new performing arts academy.

Harri Sepple, assistant theatre manager, told the Recorder: "We absolutely delighted to be starting these musical theatre workshops here at the theatre in the heart of Romford.

Harri Sepple. Picture: Mark SeppleHarri Sepple. Picture: Mark Sepple

You may also want to watch:

"It's a fantastic opportunity for children in Havering to work with professional performers who have appeared in some of the biggest shows in the West End and to learn and perform a routine from a show at the end of the workshop."

Spaces are limited to 16 per workshop and are for 11 to 16-year-olds.

"The workshops are not only a great way for children to develop their performance skills and to have fun but they are also build confidence as well as helping the kids to understand working toward a joint goal and the importance of teamwork," said Harri.

"This coming half term marks the first of our workshops on Tuesday, February 18 and we are hoping to run more in the Easter and summer holidays if they prove to be popular.

"We are also currently working on opening our Musical Theatre Academy which will provide weekly classes for children as young as 3 up to 16 and would be keen to hear from any parents who would be interested in bringing their children along to the classes."

Visit brooksidetheatre.com to find out more.

Most Read

Plans for 717 homes and shops in Rainham to go before Havering Council

CGI images of how the 90 New Road, Rainham development could look. Picture: BPTW

Stop and search in Havering soars for the first time in a decade

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search across London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Firefighters rescue elderly woman from burning Romford flat

The London Fire Brigade was called to Bridport Avenue just off Justsums Lane at 11.20pm on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps

Public consultation in Upminster about Lower Thames Crossing

The north entrance to the Lower Thames Crossing near North Ockendon. Picture: Joas Souza

Man pleads guilty after masked home invaders hold ‘Rambo knife’ to sleeping teen’s chest in York Way Estate

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Most Read

Plans for 717 homes and shops in Rainham to go before Havering Council

CGI images of how the 90 New Road, Rainham development could look. Picture: BPTW

Stop and search in Havering soars for the first time in a decade

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search across London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Firefighters rescue elderly woman from burning Romford flat

The London Fire Brigade was called to Bridport Avenue just off Justsums Lane at 11.20pm on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps

Public consultation in Upminster about Lower Thames Crossing

The north entrance to the Lower Thames Crossing near North Ockendon. Picture: Joas Souza

Man pleads guilty after masked home invaders hold ‘Rambo knife’ to sleeping teen’s chest in York Way Estate

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering men draw positives against Spalding

A Havering player attacks (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boss Tamplin says Romford must start winning as they are ‘worryingly’ still bottom

Romford's Mekhi Leacock McLeod rushes forward against Hullbridge Sports (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

Daggers bring back loan signing House

Lawrie Wilson of Ebbsfleet and Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

West Ham show fighting qualities now bring on the Brighton!

West Ham United's Issa Diop fouls Liverpool's Divock Origi during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Old Cooperians director Yarrow wants response while Upminster prevail over Campion

Action from the London Three Essex match between East London and Campion earlier this season (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24