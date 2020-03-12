Brookside Theatre: The best seat in the house could have your name on it

'Sponsor a Seat' is asking the public to guarentee the community-run threatre's future. Picture: Jai Sepple Jai Sepple

Romford's Brookside Theatre is offering an opportunity to support the theatre by sponsoring a seat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Based in the historic Romford War Memorial building, the community-run playhouse is the only one of its kind in Romford, and runs solely on donations to run as well as for the upkeep of the buildings.

You may also want to watch:

For a donation of £200, you can sponsor a seat for five years, with a brass plaque engraved with a personalised dedication.

The plaque will be placed on the back of your chosen seat and the donation will be acknowledged on the Roll of Honour, in all in-house programmes and on the theatre's list of supporters online.

Artistic director Jai Sepple said: 'If the Brookside Theatre has ever inspired or entertained you, we have a unique way that you can invest in its future'.

If you would like to sponsor a seat please telephone 01708 755775 or email sponsoraseat@brooksidetheatre.com