Brookside Theatre: The best seat in the house could have your name on it

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 March 2020

'Sponsor a Seat' is asking the public to guarentee the community-run threatre's future. Picture: Jai Sepple

'Sponsor a Seat' is asking the public to guarentee the community-run threatre's future. Picture: Jai Sepple

Jai Sepple

Romford's Brookside Theatre is offering an opportunity to support the theatre by sponsoring a seat.

Based in the historic Romford War Memorial building, the community-run playhouse is the only one of its kind in Romford, and runs solely on donations to run as well as for the upkeep of the buildings.

For a donation of £200, you can sponsor a seat for five years, with a  brass plaque engraved with a personalised dedication.

The plaque will be placed on the back of your chosen seat and the donation will be acknowledged on the Roll of Honour, in all in-house programmes and on the theatre's list of supporters online.

Artistic director Jai Sepple said: 'If the Brookside Theatre has ever inspired or entertained you, we have a unique way that you can invest in its future'.

If you would like to sponsor a seat please telephone 01708 755775 or email sponsoraseat@brooksidetheatre.com

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Coronavirus patient dies at Romford’s Queen’s Hospital

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to recieve coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Where are the richest wards in Havering?

The darker blue areas represent high household income and lighter, lower income. Havering shows a general trend of being more affluent with less contrasting figures comared to Redbridge. Picture: Office for National Statistics

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

