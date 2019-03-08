Brookside Theatre casts 13-year-old as cheeky Peter Pan in upcoming musical

Two young actors from Romford and Gidea Park have been cast in Brookside Theatre's Peter Pan the Musical.

After his role as the crafty Artful Dodger in Oliver!, Murray Charles Williams is returning to the Brookside Theatre as Peter Pan.

He told the Recorder: "I think Peter Pan is such a fun story.

"It's also really relatable as everyone has that moment when they wish they could never grow up."

Peter Pan and the Darling family are whisked away to a land full of imagination where they meet a host of colourful characters including the mischievous Lost Boys, Tiger Lily and of course, the villainous Captain Hook.

With a spectacular mix of swashbuckling adventure and jaw-dropping effects, Peter Pan the Musical is an unforgettable family adventure that guarantees to bring out one's inner child.

"I think Peter Pan needs to be cheeky and fun - someone who people would want to follow," said Murray.

"A lot of the boys who performed in Oliver! are in this show.

"We all got to know each other really well, so performing in the musical is going to be like going back to a place I already know."

The 13-year-old student at Brentwood School in Middleton Hall Lane, Brentwood hopes to make a career out of acting.

Murray said: "I love the theatre because you get to do all three things; dance, sing and act.

"I get a thrill when I'm on-stage and I feel like myself even though I'm playing other characters."

Taking on the role of young Michael Darling, is Taylor Jenkins from Gidea Park.

The 10-year-old at Rise Park Academy in Annan Way, Romford, said he was "excited" to be taking part in the musical.

"I really like the story because it's very creative," said Taylor.

"You get to go to Neverland and Peter Pan teaches you how to fly, it's quite a nice fairytale."

Taylor is no stranger to the stage after he performed in Priscilla in Dartford alongside Joe McFadden and Jason Donovan.

Peter Pan will be showing at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road from Wednesday, December 11 to Saturday, December 21.

Visit brooksidetheatre.com or call 01708 755775 for tickets.