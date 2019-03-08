Search

Romford theatre on the hunt for actors to feature in new musical version of Peter Pan

PUBLISHED: 13:00 11 October 2019

Brookside Theatre is on the hunt for performers to take part in its new musical adaptation of Peter Pan. Picture: ITM Shows

Brookside Theatre is on the hunt for performers to take part in its new musical adaptation of Peter Pan. Picture: ITM Shows

Archant

Brookside Theatre will be celebrating the festive season with a new musical adaptation of Peter Pan and the theatre is on the hunt for local actors to take part in the show.

In addition to strong singers, dancers and actors over the age of 16, Brookside Theatre is looking for young male performers aged 10 to 15 to play the Lost Boys, John and Michael Darling and Peter Pan.

Auditions are also being held for young female performers between the age of 14 to 16 to play Wendy.

Theatre manager Jai Sepple said: "This faithful award-winning musical adaptation is a festive adventure, perfect for the whole family and we're looking for a talented local cast to join in the magic."

Auditions will take place at the Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road on Saturday, October 19.

Contact auditions@brooksidetheatre.com or visit brooksidetheate.com for tickets.

The production runs from Wednesday 11 to Saturday 21, December.

