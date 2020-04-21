There With You: Brookside Theatre in Romford streams shows online during coronavirus lockdown

Cast members of musical comedy Nunsense, which is being streamed by The Brookside Theatre in Romford. Picture: Ted Sepple Ted Sepple

The Brookside Theatre in Romford is streaming a number of its shows online for audiences to enjoy during the coronavirus lockdown.

It will be making available a new show on its YouTube channel every Wednesday, starting with Dan Goggin’s musical Nunsense on April 22 from 7pm.

The comedy, which features tap dancing nuns, was one of the first productions to run at the theatre in 2012.

It is the first time the Brookside is making its digital archives available and artistic director Jai Sepple said: “Although our doors remain shut, we are determined to continue to bring entertainment to the community.

“The love and support that we have received now, as well as over the past eight years, from the people of Havering has been unparalleled and so greatly appreciated. We just want to give something back during these difficult times.”

The theatre is closed at the moment following the restrictions issued by the Government in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Recorder reported last month that the Brookside had launched a campaign calling on people to donate and save it from the threat of closure.

Jai said it receives no grants or funding and is reliant on donations to secure the theatre’s future, adding that support is needed now more than ever.

“Our doors may not be not open but our hearts most certainly are”, he said.

“We are proud to be able to open our archives to the community, who will hopefully be able to enjoy some of our past shows from the comfort of their own living rooms.

“We recognise that this is a difficult time for many and any donation, large or small, would be so greatly appreciated.”

Other shows the theatre will be streaming in the future include last year’s adaptation of the Oscar Wilde comedy, The Canterville Ghost.

There will also be showings of family show Red – The Red Riding Hood Musical and sixties musical comedy Life Could Be A Dream.

The theatre has also confirmed there will be other special online broadcasts over the coming weeks by a host of its regular performers.

For more information about the upcoming broadcasts or to make a donation, visit brooksidetheatre.com.