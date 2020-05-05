Search

Romford’s Brookside Theatre to release new show from its archives

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 May 2020

Brookside Theatre is streaming Red - The Red Riding Hood Musical on its YouTube channel. Picture courtesy of Brookside Theatre

Brookside Theatre is streaming Red - The Red Riding Hood Musical on its YouTube channel. Picture courtesy of Brookside Theatre

Archant

Romford’s Brookside Theatre is set to release the latest offering from its archives for audiences to enjoy.

The venue, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is making Red - The Red Riding Hood Musical available to watch on its YouTube channel from tomorrow (Wednesday, May 6) at 7pm.

Paul Boyd’s family show retells the classic fairytale about a young girl and a wolf.

You may also want to watch:

The theatre is making a new show available each Wednesday and it is the first time it has opened its digital archives.

So far, it has streamed two past productions - Nunsense and an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s The Canterville Ghost.

The Recorder reported last month that the Brookside had launched a campaign calling on people to donate and save it from the threat of closure.

To donate, or for more on upcoming broadcasts, visit www.brooksidetheatre.com.

