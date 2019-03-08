Romford's Brookside Theatre on the look-out for actors to take part in uplifting show Hi-de-Hi

The Brookside Theatre is looking for actors to take part in its production of the sitcom Hi-de-Hi. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Brookside Theatre is searching for actors to take on some exciting roles in an uplifting comedy show at the theatre in June.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A stage adaption of the hilarious BBC sitcom, Hi-de-Hi, is coming to Brookside Theatre in South Street, Romford from June 5 to 8.

The theatre is looking for two strong comedy actors who are interested in stepping into the iconic shoes of Ruth Maddock's 'Gladys' and Su Pollard's 'Peggy'.

You may also want to watch:

A strong male actor is also needed to play the role of Jeffrey Fairbrother.

Jai Sepple, artistic director, at the theatre said: “The theatre has become an integral part of community life and is, most certainly, the cultural hub of Romford.

“This is an opportunity to not only join the cast of what will be a fantastic production but also the chance to become part of the history of this very special venue.”

To apply for an audition contact the theatre on 01708 755775.