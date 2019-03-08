Search

Romford's Brookside Theatre on the look-out for actors to take part in uplifting show Hi-de-Hi

PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 April 2019

The Brookside Theatre is looking for actors to take part in its production of the sitcom Hi-de-Hi. Picture: Ken Mears

The Brookside Theatre is looking for actors to take part in its production of the sitcom Hi-de-Hi. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Brookside Theatre is searching for actors to take on some exciting roles in an uplifting comedy show at the theatre in June.

A stage adaption of the hilarious BBC sitcom, Hi-de-Hi, is coming to Brookside Theatre in South Street, Romford from June 5 to 8.

The theatre is looking for two strong comedy actors who are interested in stepping into the iconic shoes of Ruth Maddock's 'Gladys' and Su Pollard's 'Peggy'.

A strong male actor is also needed to play the role of Jeffrey Fairbrother.

Jai Sepple, artistic director, at the theatre said: “The theatre has become an integral part of community life and is, most certainly, the cultural hub of Romford.

“This is an opportunity to not only join the cast of what will be a fantastic production but also the chance to become part of the history of this very special venue.”

To apply for an audition contact the theatre on 01708 755775.

Policeman's duties unofficially restricted after being filmed striking handcuffed teenager with baton in Romford

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a 17-year-old in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Debenhams store closures: Romford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Recorder letters: Upminster, Chafford Sports Centre, North Street, Brexit and more.

Chafford sports centre in Rainham

Met Police to conduct internal review after video of teenager's arrest in Romford goes viral

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a 17-year-old in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Thousands sign petition calling for suspension of police officer after video of teenager's arrest in Romford goes viral

Former deputy mayor of London, Lee Jasper, made a formal complaint about a 17-year-old's arrest in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Press Association / Google Maps

