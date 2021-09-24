Broken bus stop in Upminster to be repaired within 'few weeks'

Published: 4:05 PM September 24, 2021

Transport for London has confirmed that the bus structure broken by a recent driver collision will be repaired within a 'few weeks'. - Credit: Rob McLean

A bus stop in Upminster recently wrecked in a collision is to be repaired within a "few weeks".

On September 6, the Met Police arrived just after 11am to discover that a bus driver had ploughed into the stop on Station Road.

They were unaware of any injuries to passengers or to members of the public, but advised that the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed the broken structure will be fixed soon, after being badly damaged on September 6.

However, it did not release a specific completion date.



