Search

Advanced search

Video

‘This is not the way we do things in Britain’ — Romford MP adds name to petition supporting British Airways workers

PUBLISHED: 17:06 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 26 August 2020

Protestors standing outside Havering Town Hall with Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, who has added his name to the 240-plus MPs who have already pledged their support to British Airways workers. Picture: Steve Gumbrill

Protestors standing outside Havering Town Hall with Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, who has added his name to the 240-plus MPs who have already pledged their support to British Airways workers. Picture: Steve Gumbrill

Archant

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell has thrown his support behind British Airways (BA) workers by signing the petition which demands a review of the airline’s landing slots, should it not change its employment practices.

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell adding his name to the petition, which pledges to review British Airways' landing slots if the airline doesn’t end its ‘fire and rehire’ policy on staff. Picture: Steve GumbrillRomford MP Andrew Rosindell adding his name to the petition, which pledges to review British Airways' landing slots if the airline doesn’t end its ‘fire and rehire’ policy on staff. Picture: Steve Gumbrill

Mr Rosindell added his name to the petition — now at 8,104 signatures — after being lobbied by a group of aggrieved workers at Havering Town Hall on Tuesday, August 25.

The protest centres on the airline’s alleged “fire and rehire” approach, with BA accused of giving redundancy notices to most of its 42,000 workers, only to then offer new jobs to a proportion of them under diminished terms.

A number of Romford-based workers were amongst those who urged Mr Rosindell to join his 240-plus Westminster colleagues who have already promised to review the slots.

Some offered their thoughts on the situation.

One worker said: “I have been pushed into taking voluntary redundancy by a bunch of ruthless thugs. Twenty five years of loyal service; I feel absolutely worthless, like I have been thrown on a heap of rubbish.”

Another added: “After 31 years I feel let down by a company I loved, how they can let us go so easy I am surprised about their attitude.”

In a speech to the group Mr Rosindell said: “I am very grateful that you are highlighting this issue for the people of Romford and the wider borough of Havering. Most of us travel with British Airways and we see it as a national airline, and the word ‘British’ to me means ‘fair play’.

“The way British Airways are behaving today is thoroughly reprehensible, and they should not be allowed to do so. The people who have worked for British Airways for many decades, some of you are here today, do not deserve to lose your jobs and be brought back on worse terms.

“This is not the way we do things in Britain.”

These workers have received cross-party support, with Gooshays Labour councillor Cllr Carole Beth condemning the airline: “Our rights are being eroded and it is disgusting what BA is doing. We have to make a stand or else other companies will do the same.”

British Airways has been contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed: Dangerous driver from Bethnal Green who killed 54-year-old man in rush-hour crash on A13 at Rainham

A13 car killer Mohammed Ali, 21, from Bethnal Green... caged for five years and seven months. Picture: Met Police

Rainham mother’s shock as councillor dismisses coronavirus pandemic as ‘fear porn’

A Rainham mother has filed a formal complaint with Havering Council after a politician emailed her dismissing the coronavirus pandemic as 'fear porn'.

‘If I knew the signs, maybe my son would be alive’: Harold Hill mum of fatally stabbed teenager urges parents to beware gangs grooming children

Peguy Kato. Picture: Jon King

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed: Dangerous driver from Bethnal Green who killed 54-year-old man in rush-hour crash on A13 at Rainham

A13 car killer Mohammed Ali, 21, from Bethnal Green... caged for five years and seven months. Picture: Met Police

Rainham mother’s shock as councillor dismisses coronavirus pandemic as ‘fear porn’

A Rainham mother has filed a formal complaint with Havering Council after a politician emailed her dismissing the coronavirus pandemic as 'fear porn'.

‘If I knew the signs, maybe my son would be alive’: Harold Hill mum of fatally stabbed teenager urges parents to beware gangs grooming children

Peguy Kato. Picture: Jon King

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ruby Grant keen to pick brains of West Ham’s finest players

Ruby Grant of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Daggers return to training as McMahon builds squad

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th October 2019

Havering AC produce career bests at sprint events

Aaliyah Payne (right) in summer 2019 action (Pic: Tony Benton)

‘This is not the way we do things in Britain’ — Romford MP adds name to petition supporting British Airways workers

Protestors standing outside Havering Town Hall with Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, who has added his name to the 240-plus MPs who have already pledged their support to British Airways workers. Picture: Steve Gumbrill

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Havering

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA