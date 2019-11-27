Romford residents can voice Brexit views to Japanese film crew
PUBLISHED: 13:40 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 27 November 2019
Archant
Regardless of where you fall on the Brexit issue, head down to the Crown this Saturday (November 30) for a pint and tell a Japanese film crew how you feel about Brexit.
The film crew will be interviewing Alby Tebbutt, the former chairman of the Romford Conservative Association, at the Crown, London Road on Saturday starting at noon and they also want to speak to residents about Brexit.
You may also want to watch:
They are looking for Romford residents to come to the pub to be filmed for a Japanese TV programme that will highlight how Brits around the country feel about the controversial referendum and its failure to be enacted.
Mr Tebbutt told the Recorder: "Obviously Brexit and the government's inability to get it done is a topic that is important to everyone in Romford so we'd like to get as many to come out to the pub and express their views."