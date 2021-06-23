Brexit Poll: Five years on, would you vote the same way again?

Published: 2:49 PM June 23, 2021 Updated: 3:47 PM June 23, 2021

Five years after the Brexit referendum, how do readers feel about leaving the EU? - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Five years ago, Havering people overwhelmingly voted to leave the EU at the referendum polls.

Of the 139,175 votes cast in the Brexit referendum, 96,885 voted to leave, more than double the 42,201 remain votes.

In 2016, Havering Council was the first publicly elected body and the first council in the UK to vote in favour of leaving the EU.

Condoning Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, which came into force on December 31 last year, Romford MP Andrew Rosindell said: “Thanks to the good sense and courage of the British people and those of us in Parliament who fought this battle, Boris has now been able to deliver a true Brexit.”

However, the fishing industry continues to face challenges caused by the Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the Good Friday Agreement balances precariously in the air.



