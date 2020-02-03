Celebrations at Romford Conservative headquarters to mark Brexit day

Councillor Christine Vickery dances with friends. Picture: Adriana Elgueta Adriana Elgueta

Councillors, Conservatives, and cross-party Brexiteers came together on Friday 31 to celebrate the UK's official departure from EU.

Councillor Viddy Persaud mans the bar with friends. Picture: Adriana Elgueta Councillor Viddy Persaud mans the bar with friends. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Although Romford's Conservative headquarters, Margaret Thatcher House, on any other day could be mistaken for any other house in Western Road, on Friday evening it could be seen and heard a mile away with disco lights shining on the front of the house and with nineties and noughties hits blaring.

The house was jam-packed with revellers, who could barely fit into the main room, some dressed top-to-toe in Union Jacks, sipping on English sparkling wine and brandy.

To graze on there was a mish-mash of stereotypical English foods, sausage rolls, clotted cream and scones, trifle, pork pies and jellied eels for the more daring guests!

For the countdown right before 11pm, the national anthem was sung and a rendition of Rule Britannia on the violin was played with everyone chanting along. Romford MP Andrew Rosindell thanked his team for their hard work and also the significance of Havering in the Leave campaign, and after the toast everyone filed out to watch fireworks.

Among the attendees were 25 Danish youths, from the Young Danish People's Party, who had flown to Romford to especially for the historic night.

"We love Brexit! We want to get inspiration for Denmark, we want to keep Denmark Danish!" they told a Recorder reporter.