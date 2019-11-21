Brewery launches augmented reality app with wildlife show in Romford

A wildlife expert visited the Brewery Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 16. Picture: The Brewery Archant

Shoppers were invited to take a walk on the wild side at the launch of the Brewery's new augmented reality app.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A wildlife expert visited the Brewery Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 16. Picture: The Brewery A wildlife expert visited the Brewery Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 16. Picture: The Brewery

The Brewery Shopping Centre has launched an augmented reality app which bring murals of animals to life.

Overlaid sensory information has been interwoven with artworks at the centre to create an immersive experience.

You may also want to watch:

To celebrate the launch of the app the Brewery invited families to a live animal show from a wildlife expert on Saturday, November 16.

Tom Stobbart, centre manager, said: "With so much interest generated from the Falcon, we wanted to give the people of Romford more artwork to admire, so with the addition of eight murals in July 2019 dotted around the centre and now adding this modern twist, with a specially designed augmented reality app - we will give people the chance to get more involved."

The murals are part of the Brewery's partnership project with Things Made Public CIC, Take a Walk on the Wild Side.

Visitthebreweryromford.com/walk-on-the-wild-side/.