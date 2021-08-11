Brentwood pupil to present eating disorder research in China

Published: 12:00 PM August 11, 2021

Julieanna Ouyang with her acceptance letter to a conference in China. - Credit: Brentwood School Sixth Form

A pupil from Brentwood School Sixth Form, who was inspired by her friend's eating disorder, has been invited to present her research in China.

Julieanna Ouyang will attend an international conference in September to showcase her study into attentional bias and eating disorders after being inspired by a friend who has since recovered.

The review will be presented at the 2021 International Conference on Public Relations and Social Sciences (ICPRSS) in Kunming, China.

Titled A Review of Attention Bias and Eating Disorder, Julieanna said that the chosen topic relates to psychology – a subject which she studies on her higher-level International Baccalaureate.

The option of studying an International Baccalaureate at the school aims to provide students with further study opportunities.

Since January, Julieanna has attended several months of lectures and Zoom mentor sessions as part of the ICPRSS programme.

It was these sessions that helped her with deciding on her subject matter of choice.

She explained: “I came up with this topic as one of my friends had an eating disorder when she was younger and fortunately recovered from it, which made me want to find out how eating behaviours could be affected psychologically (cognitively) and what are the future treatments.”

The 17-year-old worked on the study alongside an International Baccalaureate student who attends an international school in China.

Using Zoom to discuss ideas, Julieanna said that they “had some problems with time difference but managed to solve them."

The conference aims to promote scientific information interchange between researchers, developers, students and practitioners globally and each year brings together academics and experts in the field of public relations, social sciences and other research areas.

Reflecting on the opportunity to present her work in China, Julieanna said: “Quite a lot of things inspired me to write this review.

“I’ve always been interested in psychology and I study psychology as a higher-level International Baccalaureate course, which I find fascinating.”

If Covid restrictions prevent Julieanna from going to China, her work will be included in scholarly articles.