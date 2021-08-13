News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Brentwood beauty salons talk post-lockdown and trending treatments

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:56 AM August 13, 2021   
Inside Camille Hairdressers in Brentwood.

Inside Camille Hairdressers in Brentwood. - Credit: Camille Hairdressers

Camille Hairdressers, located on Ongar Road, in Brentwood is described by its owner, Zack Subohon, as a “tranquil” and “homely heaven”.

The salon features an elegant design and offers an experienced team who are able to deliver “bespoke” treatments to clients.  

Zack, who is also the hairdressing education specialist at the salon said it provides a personalised service through a “detailed and honest” consultation.  

After the consultation the team are able to adapt their skills to help the client get a “tailored” and “maintainable” look suited for their individuality.  

Camille Hair

Owner Zack said that clients have been embracing their natural beauty post-lockdown. - Credit: Camille Hairdressers

Reflecting on the impact of the pandemic on his business, Zack said: “Covid has been disruptive to all areas of the hair industry. We, of course, cannot do our job if we don’t have the clients in front of us. 

You may also want to watch:

“However, through every mishap in life there is new opportunity, and here at Camille we have noticed our clients embracing their natural beauty and enhancing what they have.  

“Lots of our clients have grown their hair in lockdown and are working more with natural colour to enhance their individual look.” 

Hair by Camille Hairdressers in Brentwood. 

Hair by Camille Hairdressers in Brentwood. - Credit: Camille Hairdressers

Most Read

  1. 1 'Heart-breaking': Havering Sixth Form students miss out on university places
  2. 2 Students protest outside Havering Sixth Form over 'unfair' A Level results
  3. 3 Kids TV presenter who killed two people jailed for 'reckless and selfish' driving
  1. 4 Notorious ex-West Ham 'hooligan' from Hornchurch recalls his toughest rivals
  2. 5 Man jailed after causing eight-car crash that killed two people in Romford
  3. 6 'Absolutely wonderful': New play area unveiled in south Hornchurch
  4. 7 View from the house - 'Whoever runs Havering Council will have to build homes'
  5. 8 GCSE results: Upminster school celebrate students 'outstanding' grades
  6. 9 GCSE Results 2021: Havering schools praise students' ‘resilience’
  7. 10 GCSE Results 2021: Romford school ‘incredibly proud’ of pupils results

Adding that it is important to keep client's hair in “optimum” condition, Zack said that at Camille the right products and “bespoke colour mixtures” are always used.  

He said: “We have a range of different treatment to get clients lockdown locks back to the freedom we all know and love, and we love to welcome in new clients.”  

Nail Salon, Salon Of Beauty is also located on Ongar Road where is has been based for five years.  

The salon offers a range of nails treatments that include manicures and pedicures, alongside lash, brows and waxing services.  

Owner Elizabeth said that lockdown has been an experience that is “hard to describe”. 

She said: “It was like feeling lost. From working in a busy salon to nothing at the click of a finger.  

reverse french manicure

The reverse french manicure style is a popular choice at the Salon Of Beauty in Brentwood. - Credit: Salon Of Beauty

“We were used to seeing so many different faces daily and we missed that a lot.

"We understand how much clients rely on us, not only for treatments, but also for an escape from their own busy lives, and also just for a chat.”  

Elizabeth is now happy that the salon is back open for business, and said since returning from lockdown trends she has noticed her clients asking for include a Reverse French manicure and also bright colours.  

Salon Of Beauty

Bright nail colours have been requested more post-lockdown at the Salon Of Beauty. - Credit: Salon Of Beauty


 


Brentwood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alby Tebbutt and his unauthorised development

Planning and Development | Special Report

Ex-councillor ordered to undo unauthorised green belt building works

Charles Thomson

person
Travel across Romford and Havering

Travel

Road and rail disruptions to watch out for next week

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Abercrombie House collage

Investigations | Special Report

Police called to council hostel 151 times amid drug-dealing concerns

Charles Thomson

person
Collier Row four car crashes

Travel

Collier Row crash hotspot set for stronger safety measures

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon