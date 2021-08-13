Brentwood beauty salons talk post-lockdown and trending treatments

Published: 11:56 AM August 13, 2021

Camille Hairdressers, located on Ongar Road, in Brentwood is described by its owner, Zack Subohon, as a “tranquil” and “homely heaven”.

The salon features an elegant design and offers an experienced team who are able to deliver “bespoke” treatments to clients.

Zack, who is also the hairdressing education specialist at the salon said it provides a personalised service through a “detailed and honest” consultation.

After the consultation the team are able to adapt their skills to help the client get a “tailored” and “maintainable” look suited for their individuality.

Owner Zack said that clients have been embracing their natural beauty post-lockdown. - Credit: Camille Hairdressers

Reflecting on the impact of the pandemic on his business, Zack said: “Covid has been disruptive to all areas of the hair industry. We, of course, cannot do our job if we don’t have the clients in front of us.

“However, through every mishap in life there is new opportunity, and here at Camille we have noticed our clients embracing their natural beauty and enhancing what they have.

“Lots of our clients have grown their hair in lockdown and are working more with natural colour to enhance their individual look.”

Hair by Camille Hairdressers in Brentwood. - Credit: Camille Hairdressers

Adding that it is important to keep client's hair in “optimum” condition, Zack said that at Camille the right products and “bespoke colour mixtures” are always used.

He said: “We have a range of different treatment to get clients lockdown locks back to the freedom we all know and love, and we love to welcome in new clients.”

Nail Salon, Salon Of Beauty is also located on Ongar Road where is has been based for five years.

The salon offers a range of nails treatments that include manicures and pedicures, alongside lash, brows and waxing services.

Owner Elizabeth said that lockdown has been an experience that is “hard to describe”.

She said: “It was like feeling lost. From working in a busy salon to nothing at the click of a finger.

The reverse french manicure style is a popular choice at the Salon Of Beauty in Brentwood. - Credit: Salon Of Beauty

“We were used to seeing so many different faces daily and we missed that a lot.

"We understand how much clients rely on us, not only for treatments, but also for an escape from their own busy lives, and also just for a chat.”

Elizabeth is now happy that the salon is back open for business, and said since returning from lockdown trends she has noticed her clients asking for include a Reverse French manicure and also bright colours.

Bright nail colours have been requested more post-lockdown at the Salon Of Beauty. - Credit: Salon Of Beauty







