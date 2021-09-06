100-year-old woman 'overwhelmed' with birthday cards from around the world
A woman in Brentwood has recieved cards from all over the world on her 100th birthday.
Joan Marshall has lived at Dudbrook Hall care home, part of family-owned St Michaels Homes, for seven years - but previously lived in Newbury Park for around 60.
On August 27, the home helped her celebrate her centenary by organising a holy communion and afternoon tea with fellow residents.
Joan’s family were also able to celebrate with her in the home's front garden.
Director of St Michaels Homes, Sean Watson, 41, said Joan had a “thoroughly good day” and received over 50 cards from her family across the world.
He added: “Joan loved seeing all her family and friends and even spoke to her son who called in via Skype from Australia.”
Joan brought an iPad in her 80s and was able to learn how to send emails, browse the web and use Skype.
Sean describes her as a very “independent lady” who “doesn't look 100”. He joked: “I think I feel older than her some days."