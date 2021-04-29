Brentwood 14-year-old to cycle 600 miles for charity

Published: 10:49 AM April 29, 2021

A Brentwood 14-year-old is using pedal power to raise much-needed funds for a cycling charity.

Although Harry Toms, a Brentwood School pupil, only took up cycling during the first lockdown, he is set to pedal 600 miles as he embarks on a virtual "as-the-crow-flies" journey from Land's End to John O’Groats.

He is raising money for the School of Hard Knocks (SOHK), which uses sport as a way to diminish school exclusions, unemployment and poor health.

The teen has five weeks to complete the mammoth challenge.

Harry said: “I decided to take up cycling in the first lockdown because it was one of the only sports allowed with the restrictions, and it was nice to escape the house

“I enjoy the freedom of cycling. I often plan and cycle routes on my own. It has improved my fitness and endurance, and I’m more confident in setting myself more ambitious targets as I believe I can achieve them.”

He mainly cycles on the roads, especially for longer rides, but if he is short on time, he uses a turbo trainer indoors on Zwift - an online cycling game and training program.

SOHK was established as a charity in 2012 and exists to empower and support both adults and children who are facing social inequality. Harry chose it as his charity because it is "inspirational".

To support Harry’s effort visit https://sohk-lejog.blackbaud-sites.com/fundraising/harry-cycles-1000km