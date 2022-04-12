Family-run farm opens new rabbitry in time for Easter Festival

Gallery

A Brentwood family-run farm and fun park has made the most of the hoppiest time of year to open a new rabbitry.

Old MacDonald's Farm, which is on Weald Road, has opened the new rabbit enclosure in time for its Easter Festival, which is running until April 18.

The event has seen youngsters enjoy a variety of activities, such as crafts, magic shows, Easter egg hunts and special visits from the Easter Bunny, alongside its usual offering.

Assistant manager Shannon Manning, 29, said: "It's lovely to have them [the guests ]back for Easter.

"We haven't had an Easter event in two years so it's the first since Covid."

She said Old MacDonald's also improved its car parking facilities for the event.

The business was set up nearly two decades ago by Shannon's parents, and is still run by the family today.

