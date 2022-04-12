News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Family-run farm opens new rabbitry in time for Easter Festival

Franki Berry

Published: 1:09 PM April 12, 2022
Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

The Easter Bunny visited the farm - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

A Brentwood family-run farm and fun park has made the most of the hoppiest time of year to open a new rabbitry.

Old MacDonald's Farm, which is on Weald Road, has opened the new rabbit enclosure in time for its Easter Festival, which is running until April 18. 

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

The farm opened a new rabbitry - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

The event has seen youngsters enjoy a variety of activities, such as crafts, magic shows, Easter egg hunts and special visits from the Easter Bunny, alongside its usual offering.

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

Farm guests enjoy the festival - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

Old MacDonald's offers a variety of activities - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

It was the farm's first Easter Festival since Covid - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Assistant manager Shannon Manning, 29, said: "It's lovely to have them [the guests ]back for Easter. 

"We haven't had an Easter event in two years so it's the first since Covid."

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

A youngster enjoying the festival - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

She said Old MacDonald's also improved its car parking facilities for the event. 

The business was set up nearly two decades ago by Shannon's parents, and is still run by the family today.

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

There was a variety of activities on offer - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

It was the farm's first Easter Festival in two years - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

Hanging out with the meerkats - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

The farm is suitable for all ages - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

Choo choo! - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

A family enjoys the rides at Old MacDonald's - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

There are a variety of animals at Old MacDonald's - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

The Easter Bunny at Old MacDonald's - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

Families visiting Old MacDonald's for Easter - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

Old MacDonald's offers a variety of rides - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

The farm has lots of animals to meet - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

An Easter egg hunt was enjoyed by children at the farm - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

Children enjoyed the activities on offer - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

Shannon said the Easter Festival has been busy - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Old MacDonald's Farm in Brentwood hosts its Easter Festival 2022

Old MacDonald's has family-friendly rides - Credit: Ricci Fothergill


