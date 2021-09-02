Proposal submitted to turn Jehovah's Witness site to day nursery
Noise barriers have been included in the proposals for a new day nursery at a former place of worship in Brentwood.
An application to turn the former Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kings Road, Brentwood into a day nursery operated by Purple Willows has been submitted to Brentwood Borough Council.
It would cater for 65 children and operate from 7am to 7pm on weekdays through 51 weeks of the year.
There are eight houses which directly back onto the proposed playground area, but the application says only 25 children would be in the garden at any one time.
Additionally, a noise barrier has been included as part of the plans to protect neighbouring properties from the sound of children playing.
A noise assessment said the “proposed development is not considered to conflict with any national, regional, or local noise planning policy”.
Jehovah’s Witnesses no longer use the site, having moved to a site in Chelmsford.
A statement to the council's planners added: "The application site has been marketed since November 2019 and no other place of worship has expressed interest."
View the application using 21/01502/FUL.