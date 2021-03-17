News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Brentwood house music festival set for September

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 5:13 PM March 17, 2021   
ZENFest is set to go ahead if pandemic restrictions are eased come June.

ZENFest is set to go ahead at Brentwood's Kelvedon Hall in the summer.

The house music festival will be held in an ancient woodland at the Edwardian house on September 4 and promises an array of international DJs.

Expect Richy Ahmed, ANOTR, Rossi, Pat Wilson, Max Dean, Ryan Resso, DJ Caspa and Funk Cartel. 

Think dragons, pandas, bamboo and lanterns, channelling a "zen" vibe. 

Founders Stefan Poelman and Sam Cottrell were just 18 when they first started the Zen brand, firstly as a clothing range and then a music festival.

They said: "We just wanted to create the best event we could think of, we wanted to include all the different things that we enjoy and could think of and turn it into a reality.

"We’re not just here to make money, we want the event to be the best it can be. You’ll definitely see us in the crowd on the day enjoying ourselves. We really are our own target audience.”

