Brentwood mayor raises Armed Forces Day flag
- Credit: Brentwood Council
The mayor of Brentwood has raised the Armed Forces Day flag outside Brentwood Town Hall to mark Armed Forces Week.
Councillor Olivia Sanders raised the flag ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 25.
The annual event takes place across the country and celebrates the UK’s armed forces – past, present and future.
During the flag-raising ceremony, cadet Alfie Riches from Shenfield School CCF, Captain Nick Allston of Essex Transport Squadron and Syd Bryer from the Royal British Legion (Brentwood Branch) all recited poems.
On Armed Forces Day, a parade in Brentwood by the Royal British Legion will start from Chapel Ruins at 11am and deputy mayor Cllr Gareth Barrett will be in attendance.
Cllr Sanders said the flag-raising ceremony showed Brentwood’s “support and appreciation for the men and women who are in the armed forces community.”
She added: “Many of the armed forces have made sacrifices to protect the UK and its interests internationally and here - at home.
"I would like to thank them for their valued and tireless efforts and their huge contribution towards protecting our country.”