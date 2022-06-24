News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Brentwood mayor raises Armed Forces Day flag

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:00 AM June 24, 2022
Brentwood armed forces flag raising

From left to right: Cadets from Shenfield School CCF; mayor of Brentwood, Cllr Olivia Sanders; Syd Bryer and Peter Hyam, Royal British Legion (Brentwood branch) and Captain Nick Allston of Essex Transport Squadron - Credit: Brentwood Council

The mayor of Brentwood has raised the Armed Forces Day flag outside Brentwood Town Hall to mark Armed Forces Week.  

Councillor Olivia Sanders raised the flag ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 25.  

The annual event takes place across the country and celebrates the UK’s armed forces – past, present and future.  

During the flag-raising ceremony, cadet Alfie Riches from Shenfield School CCF, Captain Nick Allston of Essex Transport Squadron and Syd Bryer from the Royal British Legion (Brentwood Branch) all recited poems.  

On Armed Forces Day, a parade in Brentwood by the Royal British Legion will start from Chapel Ruins at 11am and deputy mayor Cllr Gareth Barrett will be in attendance.  

Cllr Sanders said the flag-raising ceremony showed Brentwood’s “support and appreciation for the men and women who are in the armed forces community.”  

She added: “Many of the armed forces have made sacrifices to protect the UK and its interests internationally and here - at home.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hundreds oppose Harold Wood scheme to stop cars driving around schools at peak times
  2. 2 Teen found guilty of robbing boy, 12, in Romford while carrying knife
  3. 3 The Mercury: What do sales of The Liberty and The Brewery mean for Romford's town centre?
  1. 4 Owner calls support for new Gidea Park pizzeria 'overwhelming'
  2. 5 Council to inspect 'dangerous' space outside Upminster homes
  3. 6 Appeal: Man left with broken jaw after Romford pub assault
  4. 7 Constable sped at 88mph on residential road without training, panel told
  5. 8 How many Covid patients are in hospital in east London this week?
  6. 9 ‘Lawless’: Further issues raised with state and maintenance of Romford car park
  7. 10 'It’s just going round in my head': Rainham man in agony with infected foot after being sent home from hospital with no medication

"I would like to thank them for their valued and tireless efforts and their huge contribution towards protecting our country.” 

Brentwood News

Don't Miss

Two men were taken to Queen's Hospital after a van overturned on the A13 this morning

London Live News

Woman in 'critical condition' after collision with car in Hornchurch

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
John and Luigi

Brunch by day, pizzeria by night to put Upminster 'on the map'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The site has been occupied by the community for some time, with work beginning on it in January 2018

Proposals to create new Gypsy and Traveller pitches on Upminster farm

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Some of the people wanted by police in connection with robberies across east and north London

London Live News

Most wanted: 7 people sought in connection with 11 robberies across London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon