Philip Young described the money raised for the Lupus Trust so far as 'fantastic' - Credit: Philip Young

A Brentwood teacher aiming to complete 52 half marathons in 52 weeks will miss the “liberating” feeling of being out running as he nears the finale.

Philip Young, 47, took on the challenge at the start of 2022 having got “a bit of a history” with various running endeavours over the years.

However, when family friend Dave Bodell died from Covid after having fought Lupus for many years, Philip decided to focus on raising money for the Lupus Trust.

Currently on 38 runs, Philip said he has found he is “definitely more suited to the cold weather”, having struggled with the hot periods over the summer.

Philip said he has a 'bit of a history' with running challenges over the years - Credit: Philip Young

Intending on finishing in the last week of December, Philip said he is hoping family and friends will join him on a last run around the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in Haringey.

Inspired by Dave's love of Spurs, Philip said: “I thought this is a nice way to keep his memory alive for a longer period of time.”

Philip added the funds raised, which sit at £1,182 on September 7, are “fantastic".

"The charity needs all the money it can get,” he said.

To donate to Philip’s fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/52halfmarathonsin2022