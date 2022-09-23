Motorway anecdotes revealed at Brentwood book launch
- Credit: Mark Chatterton
Fans of the UK’s motorways were treated to a talk on the quirks of our country’s M-roads at the launch of a new book in Brentwood.
On Friday, September 16, Hadley-based author Mark Chatterton unveiled his latest book, Britain’s Motorways.
The event, at which attendees got their books signed, was held at the Chicken and Frog bookshop in Crown Street, not far from the UK’s busiest motorway, the M25.
Mark, a 65-year-old retired schoolteacher and author, has previously written on a number of topics from education to rock music, including a book on U2.
He said he has been fascinated with motorways since he was a child, and was inspired to write the book having watched them spring up all over the country.
Mark previously told the Recorder that while doing his research, he came across numerous unexpected facts.
Among them was the belief that the M6 is the most haunted motorway, with “several people” saying they have seen Roman soldiers walking along its route.
At the launch itself, Mark started by giving an illustrated talk about motorways before going into the Q&A session and then signing books.
Most Read
- 1 Romford furniture shop fined £15,000 for chairs breaching fire safety rules
- 2 'Community spirit’ praised as Hornchurch school boosts Ofsted rating two ranks from 'requires improvement' to 'outstanding'
- 3 Former Upminster farmer gears up for another attempt at buying back land his family worked for over 110 years
- 4 Council apologises after Rainham driver incorrectly issued parking ticket - again
- 5 Turtle Bay confirms November launch in Romford shopping mall
- 6 New bollards and wider pavement: Improvements to congested Brentwood road completed
- 7 Brentwood restaurant unsuccessful at national award ceremony but 'thrilled' to be involved
- 8 Robot programme caused deletion of 1,800 patients from NHS waiting list
- 9 TK Maxx recalls products amid strangulation fears
- 10 Martin Lewis issues meter reading warning ahead of energy price hike
Reflecting on the evening, Mark said: "I enjoyed giving the talk and answering people's questions. Plus, it was nice to sign copies of my book."
For those unable to make the launch, signed copies can still be bought online at www.hadleighbooks.co.uk.