Mark Chatterton said he 'enjoyed' giving the talk and answering people's questions at the launch - Credit: Mark Chatterton

Fans of the UK’s motorways were treated to a talk on the quirks of our country’s M-roads at the launch of a new book in Brentwood.

On Friday, September 16, Hadley-based author Mark Chatterton unveiled his latest book, Britain’s Motorways.

The event, at which attendees got their books signed, was held at the Chicken and Frog bookshop in Crown Street, not far from the UK’s busiest motorway, the M25.

Mark, a 65-year-old retired schoolteacher and author, has previously written on a number of topics from education to rock music, including a book on U2.

He said he has been fascinated with motorways since he was a child, and was inspired to write the book having watched them spring up all over the country.

Mark previously told the Recorder that while doing his research, he came across numerous unexpected facts.

Among them was the belief that the M6 is the most haunted motorway, with “several people” saying they have seen Roman soldiers walking along its route.

Mark has written a number of other books previously, including one on the rock band U2 - Credit: Mark Chatterton

At the launch itself, Mark started by giving an illustrated talk about motorways before going into the Q&A session and then signing books.

Reflecting on the evening, Mark said: "I enjoyed giving the talk and answering people's questions. Plus, it was nice to sign copies of my book."

For those unable to make the launch, signed copies can still be bought online at www.hadleighbooks.co.uk.