Meet Brentwood animal sanctuary's adorable newest arrival

Sophie Kemp, office manager at Hopefield Animal Sanctuary in Brentwood, has shared an update from the charity, including introducing a new arrival.

It’s been a very busy time at Hopefield Animal Sanctuary recently!

We had our Kids Mega Fun Weekend at the end of July, which was our most successful event to date, and now we’re in the middle of the summer holidays!

It’s been great to see so many visitors enjoying their time meeting our 500 rescued animals.

A visitor to Brentwood's Hopefield Animal Sanctuary, meeting the horses - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Our next event is our Bumper Bounce Bonanza which will be taking place on August 27 and 28.

We’ll have 10 assorted inflatables, live performances, a children’s entertainer, character meet and greet, arts and crafts, and more!

Tickets must be pre-booked at www.bookwhen.com/hopefield

We had a scare at the sanctuary last month, after a fire broke out in the field next to ours and spread to our boundary hedges.

Thankfully, it was spotted quickly by a member of staff, and the fire brigade responded almost immediately, otherwise it could have had catastrophic consequences.

We were shocked to find a lot of litter, including glass bottles and a lighter, that had been discarded by careless people in the area where the fire had started.

Hopefield Animal Sanctuary said that the fire was quickly spotted, meaning no animals were harmed - Credit: Hopefield Animal Sanctuary

We thought readers might like to meet our newest arrival – Jammy Dodger.

This gorgeous little guy arrived at the end of July, at around 1.5 weeks old, after being found near a railway line.

He was weak and malnourished, but is now growing into a cheeky chap, who loves to keep staff and volunteers on their toes!

He’ll now have a forever home at the sanctuary, surrounded by the love and care that he deserves.

Find out more about Hopefield at https://hopefield.org.uk/