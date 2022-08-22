News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Opinion

Meet Brentwood animal sanctuary's adorable newest arrival

Logo Icon

Sophie Kemp

Published: 1:13 PM August 22, 2022
Updated: 1:30 PM August 22, 2022
Jammy Dodger, Hopefield Animal Sanctuary's newest arrival

Jammy Dodger was found near a railway line. - Credit: Hopefield Animal Sanctuary

Sophie Kemp, office manager at Hopefield Animal Sanctuary in Brentwood, has shared an update from the charity, including introducing a new arrival. 

It’s been a very busy time at Hopefield Animal Sanctuary recently!

We had our Kids Mega Fun Weekend at the end of July, which was our most successful event to date, and now we’re in the middle of the summer holidays!

It’s been great to see so many visitors enjoying their time meeting our 500 rescued animals.

Reunited with the ponies at long last. Picture: Ricci Fothergill

A visitor to Brentwood's Hopefield Animal Sanctuary, meeting the horses - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Our next event is our Bumper Bounce Bonanza which will be taking place on August 27 and 28.

We’ll have 10 assorted inflatables, live performances, a children’s entertainer, character meet and greet, arts and crafts, and more!

Tickets must be pre-booked at www.bookwhen.com/hopefield

We had a scare at the sanctuary last month, after a fire broke out in the field next to ours and spread to our boundary hedges.

Thankfully, it was spotted quickly by a member of staff, and the fire brigade responded almost immediately, otherwise it could have had catastrophic consequences.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire in Rainham grassland among three outbreaks in London
  2. 2 Man stabbed in Harold Hill
  3. 3 Inquest opens into biker's death after collision 'involving' Kem Cetinay
  1. 4 Havering A Level results 2022: Live updates for borough's schools
  2. 5 Call for 'more meat’ around traffic projections of plans for 28,000sqm of Rainham industrial units
  3. 6 'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears
  4. 7 The Hop Inn: Hornchurch pub named best in London for second year running
  5. 8 Court: Romford mum died from Covid-19 after Queen's Hospital failings, inquest hears
  6. 9 Council slammed for state of Harold Hill Covid memorial tree
  7. 10 Local 18-year-old filmmaker gears up for ‘ambitious’ first feature-length film

We were shocked to find a lot of litter, including glass bottles and a lighter, that had been discarded by careless people in the area where the fire had started.

Hopefield Animal Sanctuary said that the fire was quickly spotted, meaning no animals were harmed

Hopefield Animal Sanctuary said that the fire was quickly spotted, meaning no animals were harmed - Credit: Hopefield Animal Sanctuary

We thought readers might like to meet our newest arrival – Jammy Dodger.

This gorgeous little guy arrived at the end of July, at around 1.5 weeks old, after being found near a railway line.

He was weak and malnourished, but is now growing into a cheeky chap, who loves to keep staff and volunteers on their toes!

He’ll now have a forever home at the sanctuary, surrounded by the love and care that he deserves.

Find out more about Hopefield at https://hopefield.org.uk/

Brentwood News

Don't Miss

The application involves the construction of a three-storey building behind The Bell in Rainham

Bid for three-storey building and nine flats behind disused Rainham pub

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Sam and Robert

Daughter pulls father out of care home after 'fall leaves him bedbound'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
April, Danny and Sue

Bleed kit in memory of doorman Ricky Hayden installed outside nightclub

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Rosslyn Wolff

Court Watch | Special Report

Romford mother lived in squalor after mental health 'failings', court hears

Charles Thomson

person