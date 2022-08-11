Brentwood High Street named top Essex road for parking fines, FOI reveals

According to the data, Brentwood High Street saw 3,333 parking charge notices issued to drivers between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022 - Credit: Google Maps

Brentwood High Street has been ranked the top road for parking fines in Essex last year.

The revelation came from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

According to the data, Brentwood High Street saw 3,333 parking charge notices (PCNs) issued to drivers between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

The data from the North and South Essex Parking Partnerships (SEPP) also revealed more than £3.8million was raised from PCNs across the county during the time period, with £80,571 raised from fines in Brentwood High Street alone.

According to a statement from SEPP, a council-run organisation which brings together street-based parking services in Essex, the money raised is used to fund parking enforcement and other services.

Any surplus is allocated to Essex County Council’s strategic highway improvement schemes.

A Brentwood Borough Council spokesperson encouraged people to use the 30-minute free parking in the High Street area car park.

In a bid to control High Street parking, the council has initiated a pilot project "to introduce planters to try and prevent cars being able to park at certain points in the High Street," said the spokesperson.

The pilot is being monitored to ensure the scheme is making "a positive difference", they added.