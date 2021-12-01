News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Girl, 8, delivers toys to Queen's Hospital after raising £1k in bake sale

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 1:12 PM December 1, 2021
Olive with the long receipt for toys.

Olive with the long receipt for toys. - Credit: Laura O'Connor

Queen’s Hospital received a special delivery from a very generous Brentwood schoolgirl. 

Olive Low, eight, delivered four sacks of toys for children at the Romford facility, paid for using £1,050 she raised selling Christmas cookies with her aunt Laura O'Connor. 

Olive said baking is "just fun".

Olive said baking is "just fun". - Credit: Laura O'Connor

Each £5 bag contained six chocolate chip cookies wrapped in a ribbon and topped with a Christmas bell and candy cane. 

Olive told this newspaper she liked baking because it’s "just fun and it’s something I do normally so it’s getting more funner and funner – I like using all the sprinkles”. 

“And making a mess,” her auntie added. 

The pair also made deliveries to Haven House Children's Hospice in Woodford Green and Mitchell’s Miracles, a Romford-based neuroblastoma charity. 

Olive was presented with a certificate after delivering the presents to the hospital in Romford.

Olive was presented with a certificate after delivering the presents to the hospital in Romford. - Credit: Laura O'Connor

Olive said she wanted to raise the money because they "don’t have much toys to play with when they are in the hospital". 

Most Read

  1. 1 'I feel ignored': Mum of three speaks out about bid to escape cramped housing
  2. 2 Twelve Havering properties sold for more than £1m in October
  3. 3 'Abused, slapped and spat at': New Romford shopping centre tells of racist abuse suffered by staff
  1. 4 Rainham cannabis factory worth over £1m busted in drugs raid
  2. 5 School submits plans to demolish sports hall and build multi-million pound replacement
  3. 6 Petition against possible closure of Gallows Corner flyover nears 1,300 signatures
  4. 7 Two vehicles involved in early morning crash at Romford junction
  5. 8 Masks, PCR tests and boosters: New measures to combat Omicron variant
  6. 9 Business founder who used to be homeless donates mattresses to Romford YMCA
  7. 10 Child 'in collision with car' in Rainham

Aunty Laura said they might make the charitable donation an annual tradition. 

“Maybe we could make bracelets or something,” Olive suggested. 

“Less mess for me,” said Laura. 

Christmas
Queen's Hospital
Charity Fundraiser
Romford News
Brentwood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gallows Corner c1925

Heritage

Heritage: How Gallows Corner got its sinister name

Andy Grant

person
TfL is now considering 'an asset enhancement option' to replace the ageing Gallows Corner flyover af

Transport for London

Gallows Corner flyover could be shut without government support, TfL warns

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Skinner, managing director of Bosh Beds and former candidate on The Apprentice.

BBC

How The Apprentice's Thomas Skinner pivoted his business to weather Covid

Daniel Gayne

person
r Boris Johnson has tightened restrictions following the Omicron Covid-19 variant being detected in Brentwood and Nottingham

London Live

Restrictions tightened as Omicron detected in Brentwood

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon