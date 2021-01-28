News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Brentwood Council launches new electric car chargers

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 9:52 AM January 28, 2021   
Green charge point in Brentwood Town Hall car park.

Electric vehicle (EV) chargers are being installed at  Brentwood Town Hall in Ingrave Road.

Brentwood Borough Council has joined forces with Osprey Charging Network to launch the new 50kW rapid charge point, which is open to the public 24/7.

Separately, three new overnight charge points have been installed at the South Car Park for the council’s own electric vehicles. Further chargers will be rolled out over the year.

Brentwood Borough council leader, Cllr Chris Hossack said: "Whilst around 50 per cent of drivers will be able to charge at home, those drivers in rented accommodation or flats and apartments will be seeking reliable and rapid public chargers to refuel their vehicles."

Osprey Charging Network chief executive officer, Ian Johnston said: “The rapid charge point is open to all EV drivers and can be accessed 24/7/365 with a simple tap of a contactless bank card – you don’t need an account or an app and there are no connection fees – it is simple pay-as-you-go."

They will be available 24/7 all year round.

