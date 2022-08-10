A resident and staff member at Brentwood Care Centre - Credit: RCH Care Homes Ltd

A Brentwood care home is putting on a number of events to benefit the local community.

Brentwood Care Centre, part of RCH Care Homes, is hosting events throughout August in a bid to help “bring everyone together”, said general manager Torie Sabbarton.

The home, rated 'good' overall by the CQC, offers bespoke residential, nursing and residential dementia support and care.

A resident enjoying popcorn while watching a movie at the care home - Credit: RCH Care Homes Ltd

A few of its facilities include an in-home hair salon, separate lounge/diners, daily cleaning service, and secure dementia-friendly outdoor space.

Residents at Brentwood Care Centre can enjoy watching movies together in one of the lounge rooms - Credit: RCH Care Homes Ltd

On August 7 a mocktail event was held in the home’s garden, and on August 10, the team hosted a special Teddy Bear’s Picnic, with traditional picnic food and refreshments.

An Evening at the Races event will be hosted at the home on August 19 from 7pm, while the grand finale to the summer schedule will be a 60s-themed afternoon on August 27 from 2pm-4pm.

The 60s event will allow guests to enjoy musical entertainment, food and refreshments and it promises to be a great way to celebrate the bank holiday weekend.

Torie said the team enjoys any opportunity to catch up with old friends and make new connections within their local community.

Brentwood Care Centre has been rated 'good' overall by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) - Credit: RCH Care Homes Ltd

She said: “Over the last two years, Brentwood Care Centre has received lots of messages of support from the community as well as wonderful donations to its staff and residents, and we have appreciated the uplifting waves and smiles from those passing the home.

“We still face hard and challenging times and we wanted to do something for our community, to bring everyone together and we hope our Summer of Events will have something that interests everyone.”

At the start of last year, this newspaper reported on a Brentwood Care Centre resident reading poems to children at Hopscotch Day Nursery.

One of Brentwood Care Centre's modern rooms - Credit: RCH Care Homes Ltd

Joan Vincente, who is a published author, read out her poems in celebration of National Storytelling Week from the comfort of the home.

Sally, Joan's daughter, praised its staff: “The staff at Brentwood Care Centre are unreal and beyond words."